Erasmus exposes sexual relations with Erika

This early afternoon, Erasmo Viana, Lary Bottino and Victor Pecoraro were in the treehouse and Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex returned to talk about Erika Schneider.

The pawn exposed the relationship he had with the blonde outside the program and called it superficial: “The thing with me with her was just carnal. Like, I hooked up with her two or three times, the second time I hooked up with her I already I realized. I said, ‘Dude, she’s a hottie, she’s got fucked up sex, there was a f*** energy.’

Erasmo said that friends outside of reality TV asked about Erika, and his answer was:

The girl is a cat, sex f***. But, it is limited. The content won’t go, you’ll exchange an idea and it won’t, it’s superficial, it’s shallow.

Viana continued: “I’m a guy who, p****, for me, old man, thank God, woman, sex, that kind of thing, there always is. I was creating a hope that something else could happen with her. . But the second time we stayed I already said that, wow, forget it, it won’t work for me”.

Erasmus said that after a few hookups, Erika came back with an ex-boyfriend: “Oh out of nowhere, she came back with her ex, she didn’t tell me any more p****, she didn’t answer me, she disappeared. Then I said ‘ah, OK, okay’. A brother of mine who trains at the same gym as him, told me he saw her with his ex, that he saw her directly with a guy. “.

The pawn recalled that after a while, the blonde returned to enjoying her photos on the networks: “Out of nowhere she started liking my photos again, sending a message. I said ‘Hm, something happened there’, then I said ‘Wow, you’re gone, I saw you’re gone, I texted you, you didn’t answer me’. Because she didn’t really answer me, she came back with the guy, I could have said ‘Wow, I’m back with my ex’, I was going to say ‘Angry, be happy’ , but anyway, she didn’t answer me anymore and then came back. I was in Salvador and I said ‘Why don’t you come spend a weekend with me?’ (to the farm)”.

Erasmus revealed that she sought him out during pre-reality confinement: “In confinement, I neither looked nor texted, I didn’t say anything else. In confinement she went and started texting.”