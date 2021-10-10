Erika and Medrado meet again after leaving the reality show

Erika Schneider and Fernanda Medrado had their homesickness at dawn today and were reunited at the blonde’s house after leaving A Fazenda 13.

Erika appeared in Stories on Instagram and had a suspense: “I got all dressed up to receive a very special person here in my house. Who guesses who this person is? Guys, a tip: this person was with me at the Farm. Who is it? leave a box here”.

A fan soon replied that it would be Medrado, and the two recorded together. Fernanda immediately shouted: “I can’t believe she’s out here. Go back there now.” Schneider hugged her and added, “Girlfriend, the two of us. The two of us there.”

In the sequence, the two toasted and Erika gave a stab at the production of the reality: “Since there’s no more drinks here, right, friend?”. Medrado agreed: “Here it is.” At the last two parties at A Fazenda, pedestrians complained about the lack of drink, MC Gui and Gui Araujo even suggested trying alcohol gel.

The blonde praised her friend: “We’re talking about Medrado cookie, her cookies…” but was interrupted by the ex-companion of reality: We are talking about the most wronged, in front of me. I can’t stand to see her here, guys, really.

Erika spoke about her leaving the program: “Obviously I’m sad because I wanted to be there, of course. But I’m very happy to be here, to be receiving your affection, you’re being amazing.”

Schneider was the third eliminated from the program, in a field against Dayane and Tiago. Medrado gave up on the reality show and was replaced by Lary Bottino.

