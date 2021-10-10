Paulo Moura – 3:42 pm



Xiaomi store located in China Photo: Reproduction

A report published in late September by the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania, an Eastern European nation, recommended that the country’s citizens stop using some types of Chinese cell phones, including the best-selling brand in Europe and in several countries around the world: to Xiaomi. In addition to Lithuania, Germany also opened an investigation against the company.

The main denunciation of the Lithuanian report is a list of 449 words in Chinese characters that the device could find and block, including some with political connotations such as: “Free Tibet”, “Democratic Movement 89”, “Viva Free Taiwan” or about the Uighurs, who are Muslims living in an autonomous region in northwestern China.

On the list, authorities also found terms such as Nazis and the names of Islamic terrorist groups. Days later, on September 27, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry published an appendix with new words, some already directly in English or Spanish, most related to sex, but also Dalai Lama, Marxist and extremism.

According to the newspaper El Pais, names such as the extinct Basque separatist group ETA, the Chilean leftist organization Frente Patriotica Manuel Rodríguez and Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei were also found. In all, there are 1,376 terms.

The Lithuanian report cites little evidence as to what the word list is for, but points out that this list found on Xiaomi devices apparently serves to filter content.

“This function is believed to allow a Xiaomi device to perform an analysis of the multimedia content entering the target’s phone, and then look for keywords based on this list sent to the server,” the report says.

From there, the device could filter content so that the user does not see them. Lithuania admits, however, that this function has been “disabled” in the European Union. However, the report’s concern lies in the fact that the function “is activated remotely by the manufacturer”, ie, it may be part of so-called pre-installed programs.

“On many phones there is pre-installed software that has been developed by various organizations with the ability to silently download anything, from spying to trojans,” says Narseo Vallina, principal researcher at Imdea Networks and co-author of a pioneering and award-winning application investigation pre-installed on Android phones.

In practice, this means that the cell phone we buy may end up collecting data or doing different things months after the acquisition, as demonstrated by the change and increment in Xiaomi’s list of disallowed words.

This fact denotes that a person who uses his Xiaomi cell phone to publicly stand in favor of Uighurs or Tibetan independence can suddenly start sending data or downloading information without the user’s knowledge.

– The concept of “factory installed” doesn’t exist from the moment updates occur continuously, from the moment you turn on the phone for the first time. It is also possible to segment users and make private installations for groups of them – says Juan Tapiador, co-author of the investigation with Vallina.

The Lithuanian report also mentions problems observed in the Huawei app store. According to the analysis, when a user does not find the application he is looking for, he is sent to another app store, almost without any control, which increases the possibility of downloading malicious software.

– Huawei redirects you to third parties when you don’t have a certain app in your store. In these third-party markets, the probability of you downloading a malware (malicious program) or a program that you potentially don’t want (PUP) is five times higher than in the Play Store – he highlights.

Speaking to El País, Xiaomi said that “it fully complies with all the requirements of the Data Protection Regulation” of the European Union and that its devices “do not restrict or filter communications to or from our users”.

Read too1 MP recommends acceptance of social name in RG of minors

two School passes cocaine calculus to students and parents revolt in GO

3 We can already consider Moro as his presidential candidate

4 Paulo Gustavo’s mother refuses to go to the CPI: “Only if I were crazy”

5 Cristina Mel on Round 6: ‘Don’t let them steal your child’s innocence’

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.