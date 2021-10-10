Ex-Atltico, Jemerson hits French club for a season

Jemerson New Metz Reinforcement (Photo: Reproduction)

O



Metz



announced, this Friday, the hiring of the defender



Jemerson



. The defender, who left the



Corinthians



in July, he signed a one-season contract with the French club, valid until June 2022.

Defending the new team, the 29-year-old returns to France. Formed on the basis of



athletic



, he was sold to Monaco in 2016 and remained with the team for four years, playing 153 games.

In November 2020, Jemerson transferred to Corinthians for around 680 thousand euros (R$4.3 million currently). Wearing Timo's shirt, he played 21 matches, scoring three goals and an assist.

%uD83D%uDD25 #jemerson

%uD83D%uDCA5 Defender

%u270D%uFE0F 2%uFE0F%u20E30%uFE0F%u20E32%uFE0F%u20E32%uFE0F%u20E3

%uD83D%uDD01 @Corinthians Plus d’informations %uD83D%uDC47 — Fc Metz %u2628 (@FCMetz) October 8, 2021

Itaquera’s team decided not to renew the defender’s contract, which ended on June 30 this year. There was interest, but the salary proposal did not please the athlete.

With just one victory in nine games, Metz is 18th in Ligue 1. The team returns to the field on Sunday (17), at 10:00 am (in Braslia), when they host Rennes.