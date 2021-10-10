Ex-BBB reports issue with app driver: ‘Took order’

Former BBC Letícia Santiago, 34, used social media to complain about the bad experience she had with an app driver, who left taking a food order from the influencer after she asked the boy to park his car so that she could pick up her kids from school.

The participant of the 14th edition of the global reality show, who lives in Belo Horizonte (MG), stated that she offered a tip in exchange for the wait, but that the man still canceled the rest of the trip, taking an order for food that Letícia had bought soon before boarding.

“I had already warned that, but he canceled the rest of my trip, that is, I was there, almost out of battery and even took an order of brand new food that I had bought,” she said in Instagram stories, noting that the driver already knew of his intention to stop at a stop to pick up the children.

“(The food) It was hot in the back seat. Where does he show up? I can’t get in touch”, lamented Letícia, who also participated in the program “Exchange of Wives”, on Record TV. She even shared some support messages from followers, who also reported their frustrations with the transport apps.