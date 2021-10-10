Exclusive! After Letícia and Juliano deny romance, a video of intimate conversation leaks. Look

Those who thought that the tour of the controversy between Letícia Almeida and Juliano Laham was over can prepare the popcorn because the LeoDias column brings more ramifications of this imbroglio, follow the thread. We had access to a video published in the “best friends” of the actress’ cousin where a very intimate conversation took place between her and her, until then, co-worker.

In the images, it is possible to hear Letícia and Laham talking in an atmosphere of romance via FaceTime while their friends spied and cheered for the “couple”: “I boiolating my friend with the boy”, wrote the actress’ friend.

Despite denying that they have a relationship beyond friendship, the audios exchanged by the actors show the opposite as it is possible to hear Juliano asking Letícia to send her his address and, furthermore, he advises her to allow herself: “You have to allow yourself “, it says.

The actress’s friend intervenes in the conversation and asks Juliano to get in touch via direct so that they can send him since Letícia denies it. It is worth remembering that Letícia ended her marriage to actor Bruno Daltro in September.

understand the case

It all started after a publication of the Casos Família profile that explained that Juliano Laham’s relationship would have “went up on the roof” after the actor took a ride with Letícia, his work partner in the soap opera Genesis, on RecordTv.

At first, the actress denied the ride even with security camera footage showing that she and her car were in the actor’s building. Laham, through his press office, confirmed the ride but denied having a romantic relationship with the actress.