Fans creates ‘anti-covid sector’ for the return of the public to Allianz Parque; meet SEPFF2

Fans can celebrate the long-awaited return to the stadiums. Separated for almost two years, the love, affection and ‘horn’ of the stands is back in Brazilian football, with Palmeiras’ first game with the public at Allianz Parque being the clash against Red Bull Bragantino, on Saturday (9). Not everything, however, is cause for celebration, given that the release causes fear in some who want to follow the Verdão games closely.

With that in mind, anthropologist Yuri Tambucci found an option. He gathered some people with whom he intends to share the North Goal and formed SEPFF2, whose name is inspired by the PFF2 mask, recommended against Covid-19. The group intends to go to the Verdão confrontations in the safest way possible, using effective equipment against Covid-19 and maintaining social distance.

In contact with OUR PALESTRA, Yuri commented on his journey in the stands, following the Greatest National Champion for over a decade.

– For over ten years, being in the stands has been part of my life in a very intense way. That’s where I like to be, to cheer and feel alive. Whoever goes on the stands is no more from Palmeira than the others, but I understand that they have the responsibility and honor to represent each of the millions of people that make up Palmeiras.

In addition, the anthropologist explained the reasons for the creation of SEPFF2 and how the group will behave on the Greatest National Champion’s match days.

– Staying away from the stadium was a necessity and we can discuss whether it was time to open the doors again. I was in doubt whether I would go back or not, because, until now, I have kept myself as isolated as possible, without seeing relatives or friends. And thinking about the return, the scenes of people crowded, wearing masks the wrong way, or not at all, made me worried. I came to the conclusion that the only way I would feel comfortable going into the stadium and cheering the way I like it would be to surround myself with people who share the same concerns. I called, as a joke, a SEPFF2 crowd, and a lot of people cheered. Today we are in a small group of about 15 people articulating to watch the game together, wearing a good mask and keeping some distance at all times.

– It will probably be an adaptation process, and we will understand what the difficulties are, especially as the stadium’s capacity grows. Ideally, organizers would guarantee maximum occupancy and distribute and advise on the use of good masks. But since that shouldn’t happen, let’s take care of ourselves as much as possible and hope that more people understand the importance of protecting and protecting each other. As long as the pandemic is here and vaccination does not progress at the rate it should, this will be the way.

For the match against ‘Bragabull’, only 30% of the stadium’s capacity will be able to be present, due to the restrictions of the São Paulo State Government. For a fan to be able to attend the match, they must be fully immunized against Covid-19 or, if they received only one dose of the vaccine, have a negative antigen test done 24 hours before the match or a negative RT-PCR test done in the previous 48 hours to the confrontation.

With the ‘anti-covid sector’ of SEPFF2, the match between Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino will take place next Saturday (9), at 9 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque.