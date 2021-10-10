Far Cry 6: Check out performance on PS5, Xbox Series and PC

Xbox Series X can reach 4K 60FPS in some situations

Far Cry 6 is now available and we show here a large battery of tests exploring the effects with Ray Tracing, Fidelity FX, varied resolutions and many different graphics cards used. While we focus on PC performance, Digital Foundry brought a comparison between next-gen consoles, in addition to the PC.

Ubisoft succeeded maintain 60 frames per second on all new generation versions (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S). Regarding the resolutions that each one reaches, all consoles work with dynamic resolution, alternating values ​​according to the scene to reach 60FPS.

The strongest console of this generation, Series X, delivers a range from 1872p to 2160p, while the PlayStation 5 is between 1728p and 1872p. As expected, the Series, “input console” of the current generation, can run Far Cry 6 between 1080p and 1224p to deliver the 60 FPS.

Alex Bataglia of Digital Foundry highlights the lack of fluidity in camera movement on console versions. While all reach 60 FPS, there are gagging during movement, giving that feeling that the game is running with fewer frames per second than it actually is.



As much as it is the sixth title in the franchise, Ubisoft has used the same graphics engine for many years, since Far Cry 2. The Dunia Engine still shows common problems found in other games, such as traveling around the map at high speed and happening screen tearing (screen cuts) on the way. This happens in all versions.

Graphically speaking, the quality found on console versions is something around the high setting, according to Digital Foundry. It’s worth remembering that the quality drops according to the scene on consoles with dynamic resolution, something that doesn’t need to happen on PCs unless it’s configured to do so.

To reach the same resolution and graphic quality found on more powerful consoles (PS5 and XSX), Digtal Foundry uses a GeForce RTX 2060 reaching 60FPS, but not too slackly. The review also points to problems in using Ray Tracing, as Diego Kerber had already shown in our review.



Far Cry 6: 11 boards review, RT ON and OFF and Fidelity FX tested!

We experimented with various configurations and hardware to see how the game behaves.



Source: YouTube/Digital Foundry