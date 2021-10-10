Fátima Bernardes poses in a tight-fitting dress and makes her curves stand out

the presenter Fatima Bernardes presented the program Meeting, gives Globe, with a very flashy look this Wednesday (6). The famous came up with a dress beyond fair, which left her curves in evidence. On Instagram, the journalist appeared doing some poses on the morning scene.

In the short caption of the post, she asked fans’ opinions about her poses on clicks. “Trying to find a pose that would show the heel of the sandal well. Beautiful! Did I get it?” asked Fátima, who received more than 60,000 likes in her publication. In the comments box, several famous friends like Dani Calabresa and Ary Fontoura left messages full of affection and praise.

See the photos of Fátima Bernardes on social media:

Critics of Bolsonaro

Last month, Fátima Bernardes used the meeting space to make a series of criticisms of the president Jair Bolsonaro. On that occasion, the governor was in the United States with his entourage to participate in the 76th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations), which was held in New York.

After Bolsonaro’s speech, which opened the ceremony, Fátima spoke live with Michelle Loreto, who commands the frame well being at Meeting. The journalist opined that the vaccine is the only solution for Covid-19, which Bernardes agreed. “Vaccine and conscience, right? Not denial! Look, it’s very difficult for us to hear this, it’s embarrassing you know…”, she said, who vented afterward.

“You listen to so many world leaders, who are struggling, leaders who often don’t have access to vaccine because they are very poor countries, you hear that a president says he’s against a city to demand proof of vaccination to ensure everyone’s safety…”, lamented the presenter, who said it was very sad that early treatment is advocated by Bolsonaro despite science denying that it exists.

Vaccinated

In June of this year, when she was vaccinated against Covid-19, Fátima Bernardes was proud on social media. And she showed a lot of emotion for the achievement in her Instagram text.

“I met Brazilians like me. Who are excited about the possibility of being vaccinated, empathetic people, who were wearing their masks, respecting the queue, respecting the distance. Today here I have reconnected with other Brazilians, who are like me, who bet on science, who bet on the SUS“, said the famous.