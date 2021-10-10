Fiat Pulse will have the most powerful 1.0 turbo engine in Brazil | Cars

Disclosure Fiat Pulse will be unveiled on October 19th

Fiat Pulse

it will have a 1.0 turbo engine capable of developing 130 hp of power and 20.4 kgfm of torque at 1,750 rpm, with an automatic transmission of the CVT type capable of simulating 7 speeds. The model will be presented in detail on October 19th.

the Fiat Pulse

top of the line will have the most powerful 1.0 turbo engine in Brazil, surpassing the engines of Volkswagen, Hyundai and Chevrolet. The more affordable versions of the Pulse will have the same 109 hp 1.3 Firefly engine as the Argo and Cronos duo.

For both engines, the gearbox will be of the CVT type capable of simulating 7 speeds, developed by Aisin. The driver can choose between three driving modes: normal, manual and sport.

Manufactured in Betim (MG), Pulse features a multifunctional steering wheel with a flat base covered in leather, a customizable seven-inch digital display, remote starting system, digital automatic air conditioning and a ten-inch floating-type multimedia center with Android Auto systems and Apple CarPlay.

Disclosure Fiat Pulse arrives to fight VW Nivus, Chevrolet Tracker, Nissan Kicks and Citroën C4 Cactus

Fiat also anticipates that the new SUV

will have the Fiat Connect system that will allow remote control, via smartphone, to check information about Pulse. The same system is already present in Jeep and Fiat Toro models.

The brand has not released anything about prices, but it is estimated that the new Fiat Pulse will cost between R$ 80 thousand and R$ 110 thousand, depending on the version and the level of options.