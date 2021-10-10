Fisherman can earn R$ 7 million with whale vomit

A 56-year-old Thai returned from a fishing trip with a 30-kilogram piece of marine treasure that could be worth the equivalent of R$7.4 million. Narong Phetcharaj spotted the white object floating in the sea from Niyom Beach in Surat Tani Province and saw that it might be the rare whale vomit that would earn him good money.

According to the Daily Mail, the fisherman dragged the piece to the sand to take it home. To prove that the substance was gray amber, another name for the rare material, the fisherman burned a small part of the piece. The quick melt proved it to be the valuable substance. In addition, experts from Prince of Songkla University have proven the authenticity of the material.

Euphoric with the discovery, the Thai said that if he manages to sell the piece for a good price, he will stop working as a fisherman and throw a party for his friends. “I’m so excited that I don’t know what to do. I plan to sell because I’ve already received a certificate that proves it’s real,” Narong said.

Gray amber, known as whale vomit, is a substance formed in the intestines of sperm whales and can be found floating in the sea or washed away to shores. Considered rare, the material is very valuable for being used by the pharmaceutical industry in the manufacture of perfumes, for having properties that prolong the fixation of fragrances. The French Chanel No. 5, for example, contains gray amber in its composition.

