Flamengo overcomes 9 embezzlements, beats Fortaleza with goals from Michael and continues hunting Atlético

Renato Gaúcho's team won again in Brasileirão this Saturday by beating Fortaleza 3-0 with two goals from Michael and one from Pedro.

In a duel valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian championship, O Flamengo won the strength 3-0 this Saturday, at Castelão.

Renato Gaúcho’s team had a fulminating second half. In a space of 7 minutes, he noted the three goals of the match this Saturday.

Pedro opened the scoring after 15 minutes. And Michael, at 19 and at 22, scored the other two red-black goals.

Minutes after Flamengo’s third goal, Ronaldo was sent off with a direct red card after attacking Rodrigo Caio.

Championship status

With this result, the Flamengo prevents Atlético-MG from opening even more in the leadership of Brasileirão. The team from Rio has 42 points and is in second place, against 53 for Galo. However, the red and black have two games less than their rivals.

Fortaleza is in fourth place with 39 points gained so far.

The guy: Michael

With the numerous embezzlements of Renato Gaucho, Michael appeared and decided this night.

The striker scored two crucial goals in the match and “killed” the game on Saturday night.

There are embezzlements…

As if Flamengo’s numerous embezzlements were not enough due to FIFA Date, such as Gabigol, Éverton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Isla, the team lost other important pieces.

Minutes before the ball rolled, the club announced that Diego Alves and Bruno Henrique, with injuries, were out of the match.

With David Luiz, Diego Ribas and Gustavo Henrique also injured, Renato Gaúcho did not have 9 players available this Saturday.

upcoming games

Flamengo returns to play on Wednesday, at 7 pm (Brasília), against Juventude, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship.

Fortaleza receives the Guild, in Castelão, at 8:30 pm, also on Wednesday.

Datasheet

Fortress 0 x 3 Flamengo

GOALS: Pedro and Michael 2x (FLA)

FLAMENGO: Gabriel Batista; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio (Bruno Viana), Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira (Lazaro), Thiago Maia (João Gomes), Vitinho (Kenedy); Michael (Rodinei) and Pedro Technician: Renato Gaucho

STRENGTH: Felipe Alves; Tinga, Jussa (Jackson), Titi; Pikachu, Ronald, Ederson, Lucas Lima (Felipe), Crispim (Bruno Melo); Wellington Paulista (Robson) and Edinho (David) Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda