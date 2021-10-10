Flamengo survives chaos and shows strength in the fight for the third

The 3-0 victory over Fortaleza kept Flamengo burning for the dream of the three-time Brazilian Championship and gave an extra boost to a team that faces challenges on and off the field.

In a week of duels against two teams at the top of the table, Fla spent a few days on the road and prevented the leader Atlético-MG from straying at the top. With the same four points conquered (the Atleticans also won one and tied the other), Rubro-negro kept the distance of 11 points and continues with two games less.

This sequence was seen as fundamental in Gávea for the dispute to remain open, since the Rubro-negro team does not stop counting embezzlements caused by calls and injuries.

After the concern caused by Arrascaeta’s injury, the current headache is on account of Bruno Henrique and Diego Alves, who did not play at Castelão. With trauma to the right foot, the goalkeeper worries, as well as the attacker, diagnosed with pain in the left thigh.

“Tomorrow or later someone will show up in a wheelchair and they’ll say that Renato is saving. We should save, but we don’t spare players. I put players on the field at risk,” said an irritated coach, who added:

“Flamengo is the only club that is playing in three competitions, it’s the only one that is doing well in all three. It’s in a Libertadores final, well in the Brazilian Nationals and is in a semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The numbers are there.”

Still without the squad Isla, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, Renato begins to prepare the team for the match on Wednesday (13) against Juventude, at 7pm, at Maracanã. Time is scarce and medical problems are only growing, but the expectation is that some injured may already return, such as Gustavo Henrique and Diego. Suspended by the third yellow card, Vitinho is out. Back in Rio, Arrascaeta will start his recovery at the Nest.

On the other hand, the duel against the gauchos will be yet another chapter in the series of casualties caused by FIFA-dates. What makes optimism grow, however, is the sequence of four matches at home for the Brazilian, a series considered essential to define the red-black future in the competition. One of those encounters will be against Rooster.

“There are many in the national team, many in the medical department, but this is Flamengo. Players can get injured on the bus, football is contact. Who knows about the information is the people inside. What fans have to do is listen. the coach, the doctor, the president. If we are sinning it is because we are accelerating the return of some,” stated the coach.

The red-black cast got a day off and resumes work tomorrow (11). The group starts the work to face the alviverdes, and Renato hopes for more good news to be able to assemble with more possibilities the team that goes to the field.