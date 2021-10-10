From the departure of Fátima Bernardes from Encontro to William Bonner outside JN: The TV Week

Fátima Bernardes announced that she will be absent from the Meeting. The presenter will perform an arthroscopy on her shoulder, to treat a torn tendon, and with that, she will have to wear a sling on her arm for the next four weeks.

continues after advertising

William Bonner, on the other hand, admitted for the first time that he is thinking about his departure from Jornal Nacional, generating great repercussions. The revelation was made in a video posted on his Instagram profile, which continues a series of questions submitted by followers.

Another issue that paid off was the victory of Hermano Henning against SBT. The journalist, who spent 23 years at the station, and entered the Labor Court accusing him of pejotization fraud. The values ​​will still be calculated.

Fátima Bernardes off the air on Globo

This Friday (08), the presenter took advantage of the final part of the morning to announce that she will have to be absent. During the month of October, and the first days of November, Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares will be in charge.

continues after advertising

Fatima informed that she will undergo an arthroscopy on her shoulder, which will serve to reconstruct the tendon that ruptured and will have to have a sling on her arm for the next four weeks, making it impossible for her to go to Globo.

In December 2020, she had already withdrawn, only for the treatment of a tumor in her uterus. Already cured of cancer, she returned to the network in 2021.

William Bonner admits exit from Jornal Nacional

JN’s anchor surprised the web when he spoke for the first time about planning to leave the main Brazilian TV news program. The revelation was made by a video shared on Instagram.

continues after advertising

“Well, ten years from now, I will definitely see it from home! Because I don’t intend to be at all that age introducing JN. I will be 67 years old! Guys, the uncle has to rest too. Let’s go slowly, right?” he declared.

The recording contained several questions sent by internet users. And among them, he had a doubt about how the journalist imagined the Jornal Nacional 10 years ago. With that, Bonner was sincere and assumed that he is already thinking about retiring.

Hermano Henning x SBT

The veteran journalist scored a victory against his former broadcaster. Now, the calculation of the sentence in the Superior Labor Court is awaited, which will define the amount of the indemnity, which must be a million dollar amount, since the journalist left the station in 2017 after 23 years.

continues after advertising

Prosecution attorney André Froes, who also represents Rachel Sheherazade, commented on the actions. “Both are asking the Labor Court for the declaration of fraud in the pejotization and the amounts will still be calculated in an eventual liquidation of the sentence. Hermano has already won in the first and second instance. Rachel has not yet, but amounts in the labor process are only calculated effectively after the final judgment of the sentence. These values ​​that came out are just assumptions that the media released on the internet,” he said.

continues after advertising

The two journalists did not have an employment relationship with SBT, and asked for recognition throughout the working period, including vacations, 13th, FGTS, salary parity with employees of the same function who earned more in the company, in addition to the period they stayed outside the air.

Virginia disappoints fans

On a family trip to Madrid, Virginia was approached a lot. Youtuber Shawany and her friends met her last Tuesday (05), and went to the group, but the impression was not the best.

continues after advertising

The influencer shared videos with Zé Felipe, as well as Virgínia’s mother, Margareth Serrão. After a series of compliments, which were ignored, criticism began to surface, and rebounded.

“The girls have already met Virgínia, danced with Zé Felipe,” she said. “It’s not worth it,” declared another. “Too obnoxious,” one more was disappointed.

Controversy with former BBB cameras

Six former cameras who worked at Big Brother Brazil filed a lawsuit against Globo and Let Serviços Temporários Eireli, a third-party company hired by the broadcaster. Professionals guarantee that they were subjected to humiliation, in addition to going through precarious work places.

continues after advertising

NaTelinha had access to the documents, where former employees claim that the program director screamed and offended those involved in the production part. One of the most serious episodes narrated was when Boninho held one of the professionals by the coat, for having asked his colleagues for help.

Globo defended itself from all accusations, stating that during the period in which Boninho was linked to the channel, it was never the target of complaints or abuse.

Total Zorra actor dies

Last Sunday (03), Katiúscia Canoro announced the death of Caike Luna. The artist worked at Zorra Total (1999-2015), and there he partnered with the character Lady Kate, playing the personal stylist Cleitom.

continues after advertising

“It is with the greatest sadness in the world that I come to communicate my brother’s departure, published Katiúscia through Instagram, surprising internet users, who regretted it.

Caike was 41 years old and was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer, which attacks the lymphatic system, the same as Reynaldo Gianecchini suffered. Since April he started treatment.

reporter falls in blow

The reporter Fabrício Battaglini vented on Mais Você. He and his family were targets of a virtual coup. “I’m disgusted, I even apologize here for my irritation,” he began.

continues after advertising

“I asked to give this personal report to my family. After this conversation I hope that no one else falls,” he said on the live program.

“The scammers take a photo from a social network, when you, your photo is in the possession of someone you don’t know. You sometimes believe [no golpista], believing that this is his new number,” he added.

Nego from Borel on the motel

Last Tuesday (05), the funkeiro testified to agents of the Whereabouts Discovery Police Station (DDPA). He was found in a motel near Morro do Borel, in the North Zone of Rio, after almost 24 hours missing, without giving any news. Roseli Viana, mother of the funkeiro, even registered a police report.

continues after advertising

In his statement to the authorities, he claimed to have left his home, in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, around 11:00 am yesterday (04), with the intention of traveling to São Paulo by car, a Mercedes Benz . The initial intention was to find friends, but ended up giving up, opting to be alone to think. For not being well emotionally, he isolated himself in the motel, guaranteeing that he had not received visitors. There, he took four Dramin pills to try to sleep, and he never turned on the phone.

continues after advertising

Netflix’s first Brazilian soap opera

The streaming giant is one step away from announcing its first Brazilian original telenovela, although ‘original’ is not the right word, as the platform has taken its plan forward and is expected to produce a remake. And the chosen title, which is one step away from having the contract signed, will be Dona Beija, a plot that is already under the Forest’s domain.

According to what was found out by NaTelinha, there are still small details for Netflix Brasil to make the official announcement and the expectation is that it will happen this year. Floresta has already purchased the rights to the telenovela and the offer made for the streaming platform was very well regarded.

continues after advertising

Behind the scenes, the title was not the choice of the company’s dreams, which preferred a production considered iconic in the public’s affective memory, but the plot was welcomed as it was a work known throughout the world.

Former director of Gugu praises Mion

Homero Salles, former director of Gugu, praised Globo’s new hire, Marcos Mion. He stated that the owner of the Caldeirão rescued TV from the 80s. “Let the boy work”, he asked on the social network Linkedin in a post made last Tuesday (5).

continues after advertising

“What a surprise to watch the ‘new’ Caldeirão under Mion’s command and ecstatic to see the resurgence of the golden age of family games and healthy and family entertainment,” he began

“I’ve always believed (although I wasn’t always able to do it…) that it was and is possible to make on television, programs that amuse and promote pure, almost naive joy, and that in their essence and purpose to amuse all age groups and why not say social, make this television media regain the relevance that unfortunately lost with the entry of new players and the consequent spraying on the internet,” he said.