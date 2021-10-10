Fury knocks out Wilder, wins trilogy against rival and maintains belts and unbeaten boxing in an epic fight

Briton punished rival and won by knockout in the 11th round, keeping the WBC and The Ring belts in one of the best fights of the century.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder made this Saturday, in Las Vegas, the third chapter of the biggest rivalry of the heavyweights in the boxing world today. And, for the second time, the Brit won.

Despite having gone down twice in the same round, Fury was more consistent and overcame his rival after getting a knockout in the 11th and penultimate round.

In the first fight between the two, in 2018, there was a draw. The rematch, in February of last year, ended with the Briton’s victory by TKO in the 7th round after Wilder’s corner threw in the towel.

In the first round, Wilder went up and hurt Fury with jabs at his rival’s waistline and got the better of him.

In the second round, Fury hit a direct hit that caused Wilder to go to the ground and the referee opened a count. The American returned in the fourth round, hit the Brit, who was also on the ground.

Fury even went down for the second time in the fourth round.

However, in the following rounds the Brit punished the American, leaving Wilder staggering in the ring and connecting the best punches.

In the tenth round, a strong right from Fury brought Wilder to the ground once more. AND in the 11th round, a new bomb by the Brit took his rival to the ground, and it was up to the referee to just end the fight.

Fury (31 wins and 1 draw in 32 fights) keeps his WBC and ‘The Ring’ belt against Wilder (42-2-1).