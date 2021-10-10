Gaining weight is not the only way to evolve in the gym







How to evolve in the academy Photo: Shutterstock / Sport Life

How to evolve in the academy? Charge progression, for the most part, is one of the simplest ways to identify and assess evolution. After all, if today you perform a certain exercise with 10 kg and, the following week, you can do the same movement with 12 kg, for example, it means that you are stronger and more conditioned. Therefore, the training worked and the path is correct.

However, some people are very concerned about load progression and overlook other factors crucial to muscle development. Or worse, they insist on increasing the weight in the exercises, even when they are not able to do it, and end up performing disorderly movements. The famous robbery. It turns out that training in this way, in addition to being ineffective for evolution, is still dangerous and can cause injuries.

“The idea was spread that you always need to increase the amount of exercise weight at each workout to generate hypertrophy, which is not true. There is indeed the concept of load progression for the best results. However, what is not understood , is that this load that we studied is not the amount of weight of the exercise, but the magnitude of the load”, says Leandro Twin, sports advisor, physical education professional and educator.

According to the expert, the basic principle of training development is not just load progression. How to evolve in the academy then? The ideal is to train to failure. In other words, you have to find the right weight and go to the limit. If the gym teacher indicated the performance of 12 movements for a given exercise, it is up to the student to find a weight that allows him to perform exactly that amount of repetitions. If more can be done, it means the load is light. However, if it doesn’t achieve what was asked, it’s a sign that it’s too heavy.

“Many students ask me what load they should put on the exercises. The load will fit into all the other training variables. So, I will send a complete training to my student and I will ask him to use the best one load, under all the circumstances I put there,” reports Twin.

According to the professor, the important thing is that the training is increasingly difficult to carry out. Increasing the weight is one of the alternatives to increase the difficulty. However, there are also other strategies, equally or more efficient – it all depends on the individuality of each one.

“I can make training more difficult by asking my student to do a slower movement, with more repetitions, or maybe train a muscle group twice a week instead of once. There are several circumstances I can use for a progression of magnitude load, putting more weight in the exercise is also an option, but not the only one”, concludes the specialist.

It is also worth mentioning the importance of consulting a physical education professional before performing any new stimulus. The academy teacher, for example, is there precisely to guide students and help them find the best possible path. This way, the results will be faster and safer.