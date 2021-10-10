Gasoline no longer works with ethanol; mills control stock and demand via prices

The increase in Gasoline, at just over 7% in the refineries of Petrobras (PETR4), should not give more flexibility to sales of ethanol hydrated, even if the readjustment of the competitor fuel had been superior.

The competitiveness of renewables will progress little, because the committed production, at the end of the early harvest, indicates that the mills will control the demand via higher prices, regardless of slow consumption. In the accumulated from Monday to Friday 8) was what we saw.

And even with corn ethanol in the range of 250 million liters per month.

The stocks will have to be drained at your fingertips, in five months, practically, between harvests – after the prolonged drought and frost brought down the crops.

This week, alcohol for flex vehicles rose 1.49% at the plants (R$ 3.3411/liter), according to the Cepea, the highest percentage of discharge in five weeks (between 27 and 1/10 showed a slight decrease).