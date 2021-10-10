Giuliano sees ‘game too low’ and recognizes Sport’s merit

Midfielder Giuliano met his first loss with the Corinthians shirt this Saturday (9) when he was beaten by Sport, 1-0, at Arena Pernambuco. On leaving the stadium, the player recognized the merits of his opponent, regretted Alvinegro’s performance, but showed confidence in the work being performed alongside his teammates.

“We were saddened by the defeat. It was a very low game collectively and individually. Our performance was not good, Sport scored very low, we had difficulty adapting to the field. Sport found the ball in the second half. It was a balanced game and that we didn’t do well. We have to believe in our work. Recognize the work of Sport, they were deserving, and think about the next match,” said the player.

The defeat in Recife ends with a sequence of ten games of unbeaten by Corinthians, built just after Giuliano’s debut in the team. With the result, the team coached by Sylvinho remains with 37 points gained and could lose fifth place to Red Bull Bragantino, who still play today against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque.

The next game for the Parque São Jorge team in the Brazilian Championship is against Fluminense, at Neo Química Arena. The duel with the cariocas takes place on Wednesday (13th), at 9 pm (Brasilia time).