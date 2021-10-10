Globo Actors Announce Stable Marriage After Nearly 19 Years

Rodrigo Fagundes, known for having played the character Patrick in Zorra Total, and Wendell Bendelack, both actors of Globe, announced that they are going to get married after nearly 19 years of relationship.

The couple started the meeting of documents to file a request to sign a term of stable union. In addition, they plan to throw a party to celebrate the union as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

In a conversation with journalist Flávia Muniz, from the Gshow portal, Rodrigo Fagundes described: “We took the first step to make official a dream that has existed for almost 19 years. The party will only happen when everything is safe, because we want to celebrate together with family and friends, as we deserve and so do they”, he said.

Rodrigo Fagundes and Wendell Bendelack have already worked together at Globo. The first time happened in the series fragile sex (2003). In soap operas, in addition to participation in the soap opera America (2005), they were in grab hold, plot in rerun on Globo. In the serial, Wendell was a collaborator, and Rodrigo played the butler Nelito.

