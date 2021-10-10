Globo announces new schedule with new soap operas for NovemberGlobo announces new schedule with new soap operas for November | Fun



Alinne Moraes and Cauã Reymond – Reproduction

Published 10/09/2021 21:36 | Updated 10/09/2021 22:11

After a period of many reruns and with Globo Studios closed doors, in Rio, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the station confirmed that it will return to airing new plots in the 7pm and 9pm bands from November, as well as already has been rehearsing with “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, at 6 pm, which had already been recorded, in large part, before the social isolation.

This return was already widely considered, but the audience leader still hoped to have everything in place to make the official announcement, which took place this Saturday. The novelties are on account of “Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor”, at seven, and “Um Lugar ao Sol”, at nine prime time.

“During the pandemic, our teams worked hard and carefully. New stories were born at Estúdios Globo. The time has come to tell these stories to you. I am honored to announce: Come here, your new soap opera from the 9 pm soap opera. And there’s also a new soap opera at 7pm. All this now, in November. There will be three new soaps on the air for you to get emotional, for you to dream together with us”, informed the station.

In the call shown during breaks in Globo’s programming, unpublished scenes of new productions were shown. Thus, with the end of the reruns of “Pega Pega” and “Império”, the timetables will be occupied by plots and plots written by Mauro Wilson and Lícia Manzo.

“Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor” stars Mateus Solano, Giovanna Antonelli, Valentina Herszage and Vladimir Brichta, while “Um Lugar ao Sol” features Cauã Reymond, Alinne Moraes and Marieta Severo.