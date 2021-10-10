Google Chrome 95 for Android gets redesigned widgets in beta version

For a long time, Google let the widgets for its apps languish, but since Apple introduced the concept to iOS, the Search Giant has decided to work more on home screen decorative elements.

Most of Google’s app widgets have been redesigned for Android 12, and now, the newest app to follow suit is Chrome, which incidentally got an update today.

The new widgets are only available in the current beta version, Google Chrome 95. They have already been released for some people, but if you still can’t see them in your home screen’s widget selector, make sure you enable both flags a follow: