Google Chrome 95 for Android gets redesigned widgets in beta version

For a long time, Google let the widgets for its apps languish, but since Apple introduced the concept to iOS, the Search Giant has decided to work more on home screen decorative elements.
Most of Google’s app widgets have been redesigned for Android 12, and now, the newest app to follow suit is Chrome, which incidentally got an update today.
The new widgets are only available in the current beta version, Google Chrome 95. They have already been released for some people, but if you still can’t see them in your home screen’s widget selector, make sure you enable both flags a follow:
- chrome:flags/#enable-quick-action-search-widget-android
- chrome:flags/#enable-quick-action-search-widget-android-dino-variant
Once activated, you will notice three new widgets in the selector. There are new 5×1 search shortcut widgets with quick access to Google search, incognito browsing, voice search and Google Lens.
Furthermore, a 5×2 widget with the same shortcuts in a different and more spacious arrangement has been made available, as well as an extra option to launch Chrome’s beloved dino game. The last widget added is a 2×2 shortcut to start the dino game, which redirects you to chrome://dino.
None of the new widgets are resizable at this time and the old bookmarks and search widgets remain unchanged. Also, some of the shortcuts are omitted depending on your screen size and it is not possible to change the ordering. It remains to wait to know if (or when) these news will reach the stable channel.