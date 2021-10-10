Greater São Paulo highway tunnel is named after Gugu Liberato

(Updated at 10:30 am)

The governor João Doria has just sanctioned the Bill that will honor Gugu Liberato, who died in November 2019. The name of the presenter will give the name of a tunnel under construction located in Rodoanel Mário Covas, in Ribeirão Pires.

The project is authored by state deputy Coronel Telhada (PSDB), former private security guard of Gugu and his family for almost 15 years.

In conversation with the report of The flux, state deputy Colonel Telhada spoke about the novelty.

“When Gugu Liberato died in 2019, the first thing I thought of doing as a deputy would be to pay homage to him so that his name would be perpetuated in the city of São Paulo. I searched for locations and located this tunnel. We did the project that same year, that is, in 2019, and now, two years later, it was sanctioned. I thank Governor Doria for sanctioning the project”, he said.

The deputy continued: “The importance of Gugu not only for São Paulo, but for the whole of Brazil is notorious. Gugu, in addition to being a wonderful person, he leveraged Brazilian television. I see Brazilian TV as before and after Gugu. He was part of the lives of millions of Brazilians. He is a person who deserves not only this honor, this simple and small tribute, but many others. It must not be forgotten.”

INCENTIVE TO DONATION OF ORGANS AND TISSUES

Recently, the state deputy Padre Afonso Lobato filed, at the São Paulo Assembly, Bill No. 649/2021, which institutes the “Gugu Liberato State Week of Incentive to Donation of Organs and Tissues”, to be celebrated annually between 24 and September 30, becoming part of the official calendar of the State of São Paulo. According to the congressman, the name of Gugu was a way to draw attention to its importance, since the presenter, dead at age 60, victim of a fall in his US residency in 2019, he was an organ donor and serves as an example for being a personality.

According to Adote (Brazilian Alliance for Organ and Tissue Donation), more than 30% of people waiting for a heart transplant, for example, die on the waiting list. Organ transplants can be done by living or deceased donors and, currently, more than 80% of transplants are performed successfully.

GUGU VIVE CAMPAIGN

João Augusto Liberato, 19 years old, eldest son of Gugu Liberato published a video on social media praising the organ donation campaign, Gugu Vive, in honor of the presenter who died at age 60 in 2019.

In the video, João spoke about the importance of raising awareness of organ donation.

The student said that he was the one who signed the authorization to perform the procedure, after the presenter’s death in November 2019, who had an accident at his home in Florida, in the United States, and did not resist the injuries.

“As you know, my father left us in November 2019. And leaving an infinite nostalgia he also left one last great example, which is organ donation. During his life he always talked about this desire. And even with a lot of sadness in our hearts, I still insisted on authorizing the papers that authorized the donation”, said João Augusto.

João Augusto’s sisters, Marina and Sofia also recorded videos about the Gugu Vive Campaign.

