Grêmio and eight other Serie A clubs call the STJD for irregular selection of a Sport player

Nine clubs from Serie A of the Brazilian Championship entered the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) with a Notice of Infraction against Sport for alleged irregular squad of defender Pedro Henrique. The request is signed by América-MG, Atlético Goianiense, Bahia, Ceará, Chapecoense, Cuiabá, Grêmio, Juventude and Santos and was sent for analysis by the Attorney of Sports Justice this Saturday.

Hired from Inter for the sequence of the Brasileirão, Pedro Henrique, who had already played five games for the team from Rio Grande do Sul and was nine times on the bench of the Colorado team. But, in two of these opportunities, he received a yellow card, which characterizes the presence of a game and could no longer play for any club in Serie A, since an athlete can only play up to six official games for a team before transferring.

Sport can be punished with the loss of three points plus the score obtained in the matches in which Pedro Henrique went to the field with the red-black shirt, according to Article 214 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD). The club’s lawyers work to avoid penalty in the championship.

The potential mistake made by the Sport’s football department in the athlete’s squad occurred along with other serious mistakes. The summit missed the deadline for registering four reinforcements in the Brasileirão – goalkeeper Saulo, right-back Jeferson, defensive midfielder Nicolás Aguirre and forward Vander Vieira. The episodes culminated in the removal of vice president Nelo Campos and directors Augusto Moreira, Gabriel Campos, Guilherme Falcão and Rocine Millet.





