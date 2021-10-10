Grêmio, Santos and seven other clubs enter the STJD to take points away from Sport

Nine clubs from Brasileirão entered the STJD to take points away from Sport. The infraction notified is the alleged irregular squad of defender Pedro Henrique, who would have played seven games for Internacional and five more for the new team, which is against the competition regulations.

O sport won the Corinthians this Saturday by 1 to 0 and left the relegation zone, pushing the saints to 17th position, inside the Z-4 ​​of the brazilian. Another big team in ‘sticking’ is the Guild, on 18th. You two giants and seven other clubs entered the STJD for take points off the team from Pernambuco due to an alleged Irregular lineup.

America-MG, Atlético-GO, Bahia, Ceará, Chapecoense, Cuiabá and Youth joined the two mentioned and sent a notice of infraction to the Supreme Court of Sports Justice alleging irregular squad of defender Pedro Henrique.

“The clubs request the denunciation and punishment of the Recife club for five infractions to article 214 of the CBJD, number of matches in which the athlete would have acted in an irregular situation. The request was sent by e-mail this Friday evening, the 8th, and sent this Saturday for analysis by the Attorney for Sports Justice”, informs the STJD.

Pedro Henrique was a player of International and was on the field in five matches, against Fortaleza (06/06), América-MG (06/27), Palmeiras (06/30), Corinthians (07/03) and São Paulo (07/07). Also, he took a yellow card twice in the reserve bank, against Juventude (18/07) and Flamengo (08/08).

By the regulation of Brasileirão, an athlete can only defend two teams in the same competition if he does not exceed six games for his first team.. There is also another article of the regulation that mentions that if the athlete is punished with a yellow card in the reserve bank, the game counts as a played match.

“Art. 43 – The fact of being listed in the summary as a substitute will not be computed to assess the maximum number of matches that an athlete can play for a given Club before transferring to another in the same competition, in the form of the respective REC.

Sole paragraph – if, as a substitute, the athlete is punished by the referee, it will be considered as a match played by the offender, for the purpose of quantifying the maximum number referred to in the caput of this article”.

Hired by Sport from Internacional, Pedro Henrique played in four games and was on the bench in a fifth.

THE expected penalty is the loss of three points per game, in addition to a fine of R$100 to R$100 thousand.

“Considering that the athlete was listed in five games, the clubs ask the loss of 15 valid points in those matches plus the loss of two points obtained in two draws, totaling 17 points”, informs the STJD.

