Grey’s Anatomy quotes Cristina Yang in season 17 and Sandra Oh responds if she comes back

Long gone, Cristina Yang is featured in the final episode of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy. Although she doesn’t appear in person, the doctor sends a message to Meredith – which has fans in an uproar at the possibility of her return. However, according to Sandra Oh, Cristina’s return shouldn’t happen anytime soon.

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy aired its last episode on June 3, 2021. Four months later, fans can finally check out the new chapters on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The series’ most recent year has just debuted on both platforms, and it brings big twists for viewers.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Cristina Yang leaves Grey’s Anatomy at the end of season 10, in 2014. The character does not die, but moves to Switzerland after accepting the position of head of cardiothoracic surgery at a renowned Zurich hospital.

The GH website revealed everything fans need to know about Cristina’s “participation” in the 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy and the possibility that the character will return in the future.

Cristina Yang back on Grey’s Anatomy?

In the final episode of the 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith has the difficult mission of performing a double lung transplant on patient Gerlie – which becomes even more complicated with the sequels of Covid-19.

Finally, a donor is found for the patient, and Meredith is able to perform the surgical procedure.

While sitting next to Gerlie after surgery, Meredith is seen exchanging messages with none other than Cristina – who was about to perform the same surgery on another patient.

“My patient is stable,” writes Meredith. “Donor lungs available, I’m reserving the operating room for tonight,” says Cristina. “Don’t forget who did it first,” jokes Meredith. Cristina responds to the message with laughter and emojis. See the photo of the scene below.

Fans loved to see that Grey’s Anatomy hasn’t forgotten about Cristina, and that Sandra Oh’s character legacy lives on in the series.

“This little conversation between Cristina and Meredith made me so happy! I loved that Grey’s Anatomy brought Cristina back, even through messages”, commented a fan on social media.

The character reference made many fans believe that Sandra Oh would return for a cameo, as did several other cherished figures in season 17. However, in an interview, Sandra Oh threw a real bucket of cold water on fans’ expectations.

When asked about plans for a return on Grey’s Anatomy, Sandra Oh revealed that she shouldn’t be returning to the series, at least in the near future.

“I would like to earn a dollar every time someone asks me that! But I’m happy to answer: First of all, I’m honored with this question as it symbolizes that the audience is still interested in Cristina Yang, a character I left behind years ago. But now there are so many new projects, and I’m a different person. So I have to say that no, I wouldn’t return”, commented the actress.

After Grey’s Anatomy, Sandra Oh featured acclaimed performances on shows such as Killing Eve and The Chair.

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy is now available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.