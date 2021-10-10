Guarani vs Londrina live: lineups, guess and where to watch the Serie B game

the confrontations of this Saturday (9) bring to live football the duel between Guarani and Londrina, in a duel valid by 29th round of the Brasileirão Série B. Thus, the stage of the battle will be the The Princess’s Golden Earring Stadium, in Campinas. Finally, the confrontation starts at 4:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Live football: Guarani hasn’t won in three games

For starters; Bugre has had better days in this season’s Series B dispute in Brasileirão. However, the Guarani team lost the consistency of their performances; and the team dropped out of production. Thus, currently Bugre occupies the eighth place, totaling 42 points in the Brasileirão Série B.

Probable lineup: Rafael Martins; Bidu, Carlão, Ronaldo Alves and Eliel; Bruno Silva, Rodrigo Andrade and Andrigo; Bruno Sávio, Júlio César and Júnior Todinho. Technician: Daniel Paulista

Brasileirão live: Londrina keeping an eye on her state

On the other hand; the shark seeks his recovery in the Series B of the Brasileirão, after having been the lantern of the competition. However, Londrina improved in performance in the second round, and left the last position. So, the team’s next step is to leave the Z4 of the second division. However, Londrina’s squad is focused on the final of the Paraná championship; where he fights for the title against FC Cascavel, which disputes the Series C.

Probable lineup: Dalton; Matheus Bianqui, Marcondes, Augusto and Eltinho; João Paulo, Marcelo Freitas and Jean Henrique; Caprini, Salatiel and Roberto. Technician: Márcio Fernandes

Broadcast – Where to watch Guarani vs Londrina live

Thus, the exhibition of football live this Saturday (09/10) with the duel between Guarani and Londrina will be on SporTV and Premiere channels.

Hunch – Guarani x Londrina

Finally, the guess of this clash of the 29th round of the Serie B of Brasileirão is the triumph of the team from Campinas. In other words, Guarani manages to rehabilitate and wins again; while Londrina follows in the Z4, but turns to the final of their state.

Probabilities: Guarani – 45%; Tie – 20%; London – 35%

Technical sheet – Guarani x Londrina

Phase/Tournament: 29th round – Brasileirão Série B

Date: 10/09/2021

Hour: 4:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Princess Golden Earring Stadium, Campinas / SP

Arbitration: Leo Simão Netherlands / CE

Assistants: Nailton Júnior de Sousa Oliveira and Cleberson do Nascimento Leite / CE

VAR: Marco Aurélio Augusto Fazekas Ferreira / MG

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

