Guedes talks about ‘offshore’ after ‘Pandora Papers’ revelation: “I didn’t do anything wrong” | Pandora Papers

The silence ended. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes defended himself for the first time this Friday (8) since the revelation made by the journalistic investigation of the Pandora Papers, who appointed him as a partner in a offshore in a tax haven in the British Virgin Islands. The explanations came during a virtual event of the bank Itaú, in which the minister stated that his projects are operated in a legal manner. “Is it over there [a empresa] was declared, there was no movement across borders, bringing in money from abroad or sending money abroad,” he said. According to the minister, ever since he put money into that company, the business has been declared to the Brazilian Federal Revenue.

“I lost a lot of money being here [no Ministério da Economia] exactly to avoid problems like this. Everything that was within my investment range I sold, everything for the investment value. I lost much more than the value of the company that is legally declared out there. It’s allowed, I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said over a video call.

The minister made a point of clarifying that his money abroad is managed independently. “I left the company days before I came to the post of minister.” The information that Guedes was in charge of the administration of offshore from 2014 to December 2018 was confirmed by the asset manager Trident Trust, in a note sent to the website the antagonist. On the part of the minister, who until then had only spoken through his lawyers, no document was presented to confirm his statements.

More information

Guedes breaks the silence just two days after the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved, on Wednesday, by 310 votes to 142, his summons to provide clarification on the assets estimated at 9.5 million dollars (about 52 million reais , at current values) —linked to offshore Dreadnoughts International Group— which the minister maintains in partnership with his wife, Maria Cristina Bolivar Drummond, and a daughter. In addition to Guedes, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, another member of the investigations conducted by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ,) is also in the crosshairs of parliamentarians.

Before Guedes commented on the case on Friday, his defense had anticipated possible requests by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). On Wednesday, the lawyers delivered documents that would demonstrate that the minister was not the administrator of the offshore since he assumed the Ministry, in December 2018. In a statement, the defenders denied a conflict of interest, stating that he “under no circumstances had his investments benefited due to the position he holds”. It is this suspicion that motivated Parliament’s requests for explanation — in addition to the summons, three more invitations were approved for him to explain himself.

The revelation of the Pandora Papers echoed Guedes’ statements in 2020, when the minister suggested that the dollar’s rise would be positive. At the same time, he said that before the dollar increased its value against the real, “a housemaid was going to Disney, a hell of a party.”

While Guedes says he is “quiet, super cool” about the clarifications he should give to the deputies (on a date yet to be defined), Brazil is concerned with the economy. In addition to a new rise in fuels, scheduled to be announced later this week by Petrobras, the country has seen inflation reach a record high for the month of September since the Real Plan — that is, the biggest monthly variation for the month since 1994.

