Gui Araujo blames Day for eliminating his allies

The conversations in the treehouse are paying off today in A Fazenda 13! This time, Gui Araujo, Lary Bottino, Erasmo Viana and Victor Pecoraro spoke about Dayane Mello.

Gui blamed Day for the departure of his allies: “For her it’s very easy to take the crowd out of her group, than take one of us. For example, she approached Lizi, Lizi did. She approached Nego, Nego it was. She got close to Medrado, Medrado went.

Victor added: “From Erika”, and the pawn agreed: “Then she approached Erika. Oh Rico and Aline are so big, thinking they’re best friends. The next time she falls like, with Aline, Aline it goes. And then she keeps it up like that, it doesn’t matter who she takes away, if she’s a friend or not. It’s going to matter that she’s only thinking about hers and like, no one is realizing that she associates”.

Gui also stressed that he believes Dayane will leave in the next swidden: “When a real swidden is formed, it will. Because until now it would never be an option to leave here”

Araujo continued to criticize the model’s behavior: “And she realized that, she sees the person’s wound, then go, go, go, go… Man, she was Medrado’s best friend, when Medrado decided to ring the bell she it didn’t even appear in the photo, it left”. Victor recalled: “He didn’t even make the video.”