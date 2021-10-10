HC de São Paulo is named among the best hospitals in the world in six specialties, according to Newsweek magazine | São Paulo

The Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP (HCFMUSP) had six of its medical services cited among the top 200 in the world, according to an annual survey The World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2022, from the American magazine Newsweek.

Among the nine categories evaluated by the publication, HC São Paulo is cited among the top 50 in the world and the best in Latin America in at least three specialties, as listed below.

Neurology – 22nd place

Cardiology – 24th place

Heart surgery – 38th place

Orthopedics – 52nd place

Neurosurgery – 73rd place

Oncology – 99th place

The magazine Newsweek annually publishes the ranking of the Best Hospitals in the World and recently expanded the evaluation to the specialties. That year, it started to include the classification of the 200 best global hospitals in nine categories, being evaluated between the months of August and June 2021.

Rankings are based on physician recommendations, patient satisfaction surveys and performance indicators. The work is done in partnership with Statista Inc., a global consumer data and market research firm.

“HC has always been mentioned in Newsweek rankings, which only proves the world reference it represents for medicine. Merit of HC professionals who, even in such a challenging period, managed to maintain excellence and quality in care,” stated the superintendent of HCFMUSP, Antonio José Rodrigues Pereira.

During the pandemic, the HC was the largest care unit for patients with the disease in the city of São Paulo, checking to have about 900 beds for Covid-19 treatment.

Instituto do Coração (Incor) at USP.

Other scientific awards

In addition to the citation by the North American magazine, HC professor Ricardo Ferreira Bento received an international award in recognition of his work in Otorhinolaryngology at the hospital.

He was ranked among the greatest scientists in the world, according to the AD Scientific Index, which is a ranking that ranks the best scientific researchers in the world.

Ferreira Bento was 1st in Latin America in the area of ​​Health Sciences (Otorhinolaryngology), 1st in Brazil and at the University of São Paulo (USP) and 24th in the world.

Otorhinolaryngologist Ricardo Ferreira Bento, full professor at the Faculty of Medicine of USP.

The AD Scientific Index ranking includes not only scientists from the medical field, but from all areas of science such as engineering and technology, agriculture and forestry, art, design and architecture, economics and administration, education, history, philosophy, theology, law and legal studies, natural and social sciences among others.

In the 2021 edition, the ranking evaluated approximately 700 thousand researchers from 13 thousand institutions in 200 countries.

Brazil is the 17th country with the most evaluated researchers, with 31,317 in all, from 439 Brazilian universities.

In the Latin American region, USP took the lead with the best scientists and researchers evaluated, followed by the Universidad Nacional de La Plata (Argentina) and the State University of Campinas (Unicamp). 53,392 scientists from the region, from 1,336 universities in 33 countries, were evaluated.

In the general ranking of universities, USP appears in the 100th position among the institutions with the most productive and influential scientists in the world. Considering only the countries that make up the Brics – a group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa –, USP was ranked second, only behind Tsinghua University.