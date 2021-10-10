Health plan operators are the target of complaints at ANS for ‘covid kit’ in ten states

BRASÍLIA, RIO and SÃO PAULO — Accused of prescribing drugs without scientific evidence in the treatment of patients with Covid-19, health plan operators are at the center of investigations in the final stretch of Covid’s CPI in the Senate. Since the beginning of 2020, Prevent Senior, Hapvida and Unimed have received at least 19 complaints at the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) from patients on issues related to early treatment in ten states across the country. Reports from professionals and patients from the operators show that there was pressure for the use of the so-called “covid kit” without the consent of hospitalized patients.

read: CPI must list up to homicide in crimes imputed to those responsible for Prevent Senior

From January 2020 to September this year, ANS recorded 284,000 complaints. Of this total, about 15 thousand were complaints related to Covid-19. According to the agency’s president, Paulo Rebello Filho, there are 38 records related to 23 different operators citing “covid kit”, chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin or early treatment.

Chronology: episodes that marked the complicity of the Bolsonaro government with Prevent

Find out about the states in which there are complaints registered with the ANS by beneficiaries of the Hapvida, Prevent Senior and Unimed plans — companies cited in investigations by the Public Ministry and Covid’s CPI, in an exclusive matter for subscribers.