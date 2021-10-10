“Hidden under the pants”

The life of Suzane Von Richthofen it’s almost turning into a reality show, because of people’s interest in knowing how their day-to-day life is going at the college they started attending a few days ago.

If she decides to go on social networks to show her daily life, directly from the iPhone 11 she acquired, the audience will surely be soaring. Proof of this is that people are filming every step she takes.

On her first day of school, the inspiring muse of the films The Girl Who Killed My Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents, available on Amazon, was spotted entering Anhanguera College, where she studies Biomedicine.

According to G1, she arrived in an Uber, like any other person, accompanied by her lawyer and another lawyer, leaving the place around 9:50 pm in a car.

At the time, the new internet celebrity had shorter hair, wearing a flowered shirt and backpack, in addition to the good old electronic anklet, which was hidden under the strategic jeans he wore.

His first day of school, in fact, was very lively. An alleged college friend decided to expose everything that is happening at the place and explained how the famous is the behavior among classmates.

According to her, the teachers themselves presented her as a “celebrity” and people act as if nothing had happened. Suzane herself even acts that way.

“She’s going to college with me. It started yesterday. Her course is in Biomedicine. I was told that she arrived in the classroom and the teacher said: ‘Look who’s here’”, revealed.

“She arrived talking to everyone, all cynical, friendly, and people drooling over her egg, asking for an autograph in the notebook as if she were a celebrity”, shot.

“She even asked for McDonalds and it arrived quickly. The girl is under arrest and has an iPhone 11, better than us”, detonated, in a judgmental tone. The girl was even detonated because of it.

“Did you expect what? That she arrived shooting at everyone? Does it bother you to order a McDonalds and have an iPhone 11?”, questioned an internet user, disgusted with the exhibition.

“This girl wanted Suzane to come in with a knife, making the teacher a hostage?”, reacted someone else. “She has already been judged and is serving her sentence, what do you want her to do?”, questioned one more.

Check out:

