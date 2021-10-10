Hospital complains about cost to monitor Roberto Jefferson; former deputy discharged and awaits decision by the Supreme Court | Rio de Janeiro

Last Thursday (7), the Hospital Samaritano da Barra asked the Federal Police to send federal police officers to monitor former deputy Roberto Jefferson, who has been hospitalized for more than a month in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. According to the document, the hospital “is no longer able to support the financial and human burden resulting from this 24-hour private surveillance.”

Jefferson was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, after 35 days in the hospital. First to treat a urinary tract infection and then to a catheterization.

Wanted by g1, the hospital staff said it would not comment on the case.

The hospital letter was sent by the PF to minister Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the arrest of the former deputy on August 13th.

In the decision, the minister wrote that the politician is part of a “possible criminal organization” that seeks to “destabilize republican institutions”.

Jefferson waits for Moraes to decide whether to go to house arrest or go back to the prison system.

Meanwhile, the Hospital Samaritano asks “that information be sent on the procedure to be followed for the de-hospitalization and transfer of the custodian, as well as requesting the dispatch, as quickly as possible, of a police team to escort Mr. Roberto Jefferson “.