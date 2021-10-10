Hospitals in the region have already been advised to identify possible cases of ADD – General

The 4th Regional Health Coordination (CRS) is on alert after notification from the State Health Surveillance Center (Cevs) about the occurrence of outbreaks of acute diarrheal disease (ADD) in 25 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul. In an interview with the Central CDN 2nd edition on Friday, the assistant coordinator of the 4th CRS Carla Luciane Boniatti said that in the region an outbreak of the disease is not yet considered, but that the situation at the state level is more serious. The State has issued an epidemiological alert with some recommendations, including seeking immediate medical attention if you experience symptoms such as headache, diarrhea, tiredness and vomiting. It is also advisable to consume water from a safe and treated source. If this is not possible, the ideal is to boil the water before consumption. The assistant coordinator also emphasized that hand hygiene with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom or changing babies’ diapers, is essential. Food and water tank hygiene are also included in the list of guidelines.

Bars and restaurants no longer have limited opening hours

– It is the consumption of water and food or contact with contaminated surfaces that causes the disease, so that is why these precautions are necessary – explains Carla.

The assistant coordinator also recalled the toxoplasmosis outbreak and said that the symptoms and recommendations are similar, but she believes that Santa Maria will not have an ADD outbreak. So far, there are six cases in children being investigated in the city.

– The city and state are updating the data all the end of the day. If there is an increase in the number of people identified with the disease, the municipality calls the state government to take the necessary measures. It’s a quick contagion disease. Schools and day care centers need to be careful with the hygiene of the environments – he stresses.

The norovirus, which transmits the disease, may be resistant to the concentrations of chlorine applied to treated water provided for in the drinking legislation, which is why it is important to take extra care.

People who already have symptoms, after seeing a doctor, should remain at rest and increase fluid intake to avoid dehydration. The disease cycle can last from 7 to 15 days, depending on each organism. Hospitals in all municipalities of the 4th CRS have already been instructed on how to proceed and receive patients with the disease.

CASES IN SANTA MARIA

In Santa Maria, the city hall informed that it monitors information regarding a possible outbreak of Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD). According to the Executive, the municipal sector of Health Surveillance received, on Thursday morning, notification of an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in six children from a day care center in Bairro Nossa Senhora das Dores. Children are between 1 and a half and 2 years old. A team from the city hall went to the site, where an epidemiological investigation was carried out, with verification of hygiene conditions and collection of water samples for analysis. There was no food in suspicious condition in the environment. For the time being, there is no way to confirm that the cause of the outbreak found in this particular day care center is the DDA pointed out by the State’s alert. The servers contacted the families of the children affected by vomiting and diarrhea and requested stool collection for an examination to be performed at the State’s Central Laboratory (Lacen-RS).

The Municipal Health Department continues to monitor the children’s health. According to the information in the folder, none of them would be in serious condition or hospitalized.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THE POPULATION

Consume water from safe (drinking) treated sources, which have a chlorine disinfection process or other technology. If the source is unknown, in emergency situations, it is recommended to boil it before consumption and before food preparation for at least 5 minutes

The cleaning of surfaces, equipment and utensils used in the preparation and consumption of food must be carried out with treated and/or boiled water

Ice for consumption or food preservation must come from drinking and/or boiled water

Properly sanitize your hands, washing them with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers, before preparing and handling food and before meals

Keep sick people away from food handling activities and reinforce personal hygiene even after symptoms disappear

Clean the water tank once a year or whenever necessary

Daycare and school environments demand greater attention, as they are the most common places for these types of outbreaks

What is Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD)?



ADD is caused by different microorganisms (bacteria, viruses, parasites). The main symptom is an increase in the number of bowel movements, with watery or loose stools. The pathology may be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, fever and abdominal pain

How is the disease transmitted?

