how does Sport come against Corinthians

Corinthians plays in the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship this Saturday. At 4:30 pm, the team will face Sport at Arena Pernambuco. Timão’s opponent enters the field in the relegation zone and with six absences. O My Timon details the situation of the rival.

Situation in Brazilian

Sport is the runner-up, with just 23 points. So far, there have been five wins, eight draws and 11 losses.

The team started the championship tying with Internacional. Soon after, he met his first defeat against Atlético-MG. The setback was repeated against Fortaleza. Finally, the Pernambuco club won Grêmio. As a result, there were two more defeats in a row, against Juventude and Corinthians. Then tied with Santos.

Sport lost again when it found Palmeiras. Afterwards, they drew with Atlético-GO and lost to Fluminense. Later, they beat América-MG and drew with Ceará. Another victory came against Bahia. The team even drew with Red Bull Bragantino before losing two more. This time, the defeats were with Flamengo and São Paulo.

Then, it was time to draw two draws, against Chapecoense and Athletico-PR. As a result, they lost three in a row, against Internacional, Atlético-MG and Fortaleza. In the last two rounds, Sport managed to win two in a row for the first time in the edition. The triumphs were against Grêmio and Juventude. Grêmio was the only team in the championship that stumbled in both rounds when they faced Sport.

Embezzlement and hanging

Despite having finally hitched two wins, Sport has some problems to deal with. In all, there are six embezzlements and two hanging athletes. João Igor, Thiago Lopes and Neilton are in the medical department. In addition, Vander Vieira, Nicolás Aguirre and Saulo have not yet been registered and cannot debut in the competition.

Meanwhile, Mailson and Sabino are hanging. Therefore, they need to be careful not to take any card. Otherwise, they will not be able to face Cuiabá on Thursday.

Therefore, the probable holders are Mailson; Ewerthon, Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcão, Zé Welison and Gustavo; Tréllez, Paulinho Moccelin and Mikael.

