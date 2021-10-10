How to know if your CPF has already been used by others | Safety

With the increase in data leaks, many Brazilians wonder if their CPF has ever been used by others without proper consent. The answer to this troubling question can be found with the help of free online tools.

Through consultations with protection services, credit protection services or official platforms of the Federal Government, for example, it is possible to check if the name of the citizen is involved in unknown debts, movements on the dark web, requests for social benefits or illegal practices. Here are five ways to find out if your CPF has already been used by others.

The Registrato is a system administered by the Central Bank that gathers online all information about credit operations and relations with banks and financial institutions linked to the name of the citizen. It is possible to access the service periodically to monitor the bank accounts associated with the CPF and check if there are records, account opening (active or inactive), unknown transactions or debts, which may indicate fraud.

To consult the Registry, it is necessary to validate the registration in the application of the bank that the user uses. In this procedure, a PIN code will be generated. Then, simply access the Registry on the Central Bank website, informing the code, to view a report with all the financial institutions in which you have had or still have an active account.

2. Check the CPF at Serasa Experian

The Serasa Consumidor website allows users to check, free of charge, if their CPF is regular or negative, that is, if the person has a “dirty name” because of active debts. To do this, simply access the platform (serasaconsumidor.com.br), make a brief registration with basic personal data and see if there is any outstanding debt. If so, the debt amount, the creditor company and the original due dates are displayed on the website.

If you do not know any debt, it is likely that your data has been used by other people to contract the debt. In this case, it is necessary to contact the institution involved to proceed with the means of resolving the fraud.

3. Query SCPC database

In a process similar to that of Serasa Consumer, you can also check if your name is linked to debts in the SCPC (Central Service for Credit Protection), which would indicate improper use of the CPF. To carry out the survey, simply access the Boa Vista Consumidor Positivo website (consumidorpositivo.com.br/consulta-cpf-gratis), fill out a quick registration with basic identification data and see if there are any pending issues in your name.

If there is an unknown record in the CPF, it will also be necessary to look for the company that registered the debt to solve the problem.

Many Brazilians had their CPF improperly used to request Emergency Assistance during the pandemic. Citizens who suspect scams using their documents can consult the official benefit page to find out if there are any illegal requests with the data.

To do this, simply access the DataPrev website (consultaauxilio.dataprev.gov.br), inform your CPF, full name, date of birth and mother’s name. The website will then display if there is an application for emergency assistance linked to that person.

5. Check for leaks on the dark web with Serasa Premium

Serasa Antifraude has an online tool that monitors user data to find out if they were detected in any illegal trade on the dark web, part of the popular Internet for the traffic of confidential information, among other crimes. In addition, the service also informs the user when the CPF is consulted at the time of a purchase or when a company is opened in the name of the citizen, for example.

It is possible to carry out a free consultation to find out if your email is involved in movements on the dark web. To access other monitoring tools, however, it is necessary to subscribe to the Serasa Premium service, which costs R$25.90 per month.

