Hulk and Diego Costa score, Atlético-MG beats Ceará and takes the lead – 10/09/2021

Atlético-MG recovered from the tie against the lantern of the Brazilian Championship and, this afternoon (9), beat Ceará by 3-1, at Mineirão, for the 25th round. With two goals from striker Hulk, now the competition’s top scorer, and one from Diego Costa, Galo shot even more at the top of the table, with 53 points, 11 more than Flamengo, the second-placed team — who has two games. love us.

Now coach Cuca is going to prepare his team for the confrontation with Santos, next Wednesday (13th), at 7 pm (GMT), at Mineirão. Tiago Nunes, on Thursday (14), will put his team on the field against São Paulo, at Morumbi, at 19:00 (GMT).

Arbitration protest

A remarkable moment even before the ball rolled was provided by referee Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes. He knelt on the lawn and raised a hand with a clenched fist. The gesture is a protest that took place in other stadiums across Brazil, in support of also referee Rodrigo Crivellaro, a victim of violence that came from a player during a game, in Rio Grande do Sul.

cuca 100 games

The opening whistle of Atlético-MG and Ceará marked the 100th game of coach Cuca as home team for Galo. The coach’s performance is absurd in this cut: 81.66%. With the triumph over Grandpa the numbers updated to 75 wins, 20 draws and five losses.

absolute leadership

Acting at home and with the presence of its supporter, Atlético-MG has absolutely expanded its condition of leader of the Brazilian Championship. Ceará even had moves that could have been turned into goals, but Everson’s good performance prevented the visitor from swinging the net.

With a powerful attack and inspired Hulk, Galo reached 53 points, 14 more than Flamengo, in second place.

Penalties analyzed by the VAR

At 17 minutes of play, defender Luiz Otávio returned the ball very badly to goalkeeper Richard, who collided with Atletico Zaracho. Referee Jefferson Ferreira Moraes immediately scored a penalty. However, when checking the move with the help of the VAR, the owner of the whistle ended up canceling the penalty’s marking. Lucky for Ceará, who escaped from taking the goal in that bid, after a tremendous bizarre committed by their defender.

However, in the 52nd minute of the first half, defender Messias brought down Jair inside the area. In this bid, also analyzed by the VAR, the field judge chose to mark the penalty.

Hulk, top scorer of the Brasileirão

Striker Hulk, the most important name at Atlético-MG so far this season, had five games fast, without swinging the net. It accumulated. Against Ceará they were two goals to end the particular drought and, as a break, he became the top scorer in the Brazilian Championship with ten goals.

Who did well: Jair, Hulk and Everson

Jair, with two participations in Galo’s goalscoring, did well. Hulk with both goals and Everson, who made incredible saves, were the best of Cuca’s team.

Who went wrong: Airton and Messiah

The Ceará striker, loaned by Cruzeiro, was practically gone in the first half. Off, it was certainly a negative highlight. Messias also had a lot of difficulty with the powerful Atletico attack, and even committed a penalty.

a lot of complaints

Tiago Nunes, Ceará coach, complained a lot about a foul shortly before the start of the move that led to Atlético-MG’s first goal. For this outrageous complaint the coach was expelled.

Worry?

Hulk was substituted 31 minutes into the second half, after falling on the pitch and putting his hand on one of his thighs. Tchê Tchê took the place of the star, who caused some apprehension in the fans. The athletic doctor, to the Premiere reporter, said it was just a “mild muscular discomfort”.

Diego Costa back

After two weeks out due to injury, Diego Costa returned to acting and left his mark, showing how important he will be for Galo throughout the season. The Hispanic-Brazilian scored the third goal in the Athletic victory over Ceará.

game timeline

At 31 minutes into the first half: Atlético-MG accelerated a counterattack with a deep pass from Jair to Hulk. The athletic star fired, beat the marker in the race, and shook Richard’s goals: 1-0.

At 33 minutes of the first half: Ceará coach, Tiago Nunes, was sent off after complaining vociferously to the referee. Vovô’s coach questioned the non-marking of a foul in the bid that led to Atlético-MG’s first goal.

At 51 minutes of the first half: defender Messias gave a cart inside the area and hit the athlete Jair, who fell on the pitch. The video referee recommended evaluation and called the field judge to review the move. With the help of the VAR, Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes, this time, scored a penalty.

At 54 minutes of the first half: Hulk took the penalty and scored the second goal for Galo — and his too — in the game: 2-0.

At 41 minutes into the second half, Nacho Fernández made a play, the ball fell to Diego Costa, who scored the third: 3-0.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC-MG 3 X 1 CEARÁ

Reason: 25th round of the Brazilian Series A Championship

Local: Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte

Date and time: October 9, 2021, at 4:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO) and Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro (RN)

Goals: Hulk (31′ and 54′ 1ºT), Diego Costa (41′ 2ºT); Gabriel Lacerda (48′ 2nd T)

Yellow card: Geovane, Messias (CEA); Jair (CAM)

Red card: Tiago Nunes (CEA)

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Réver, Nathan Silva and Dodô; Jair (Sasha), Allan and Zaracho (Nacho Fernández); Dylan (Diego Costa), Keno (Nacho Fernández) and Hulk (Tchê Tchê). Technician: Cuca

CEARÁ: Richard, Igor, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fernando Sobral, Geovane (Gabriel Lacerda), Lima (Pedro Naressi) and Vina (Gabriel Santos); Cléber (Mendoza) and Airton (Rick). Technician: Tiago Nunes