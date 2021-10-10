It seems that the closed time in Itapecerica da Serra influenced Gui Araujo’s feelings in “A Fazenda” (RecordTV). In tears, the influencer vented to Arcrebiano about how the confinement is doing him harm.

Bil told his colleague to have strength, recalled that Lary arrived “to support him” and reinforced a statement by Gui: “It’s just like you say, the fight here is with yourself”. “If you have nothing [de brigas] that’s how Rico imagines it,” he added.

Gui spoke pointed out his attachment to his grandmother and mother as the possible reason for his sadness: “I don’t know if it’s missing… if it’s lack of freedom.”

Even in happy moments I can’t be happy. Parties don’t cheer me up, I’m not okay, I can’t be happy here Gui Araujo

The pawn also revealed that he would rather spend three months alone than enduring the energy that surrounds thirst. And concluded: “The finances are worthless if you don’t earn it here.”

Party in rural casino. 4th party features Make U Sweat

