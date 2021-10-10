‘I don’t feel favorite,’ says Messi of the Golden Ball

This Friday (08), the world of football met the 30 nominees for the 2021 Golden Ball award. And, once again, Messi’s name was appointed by the award. The Paris Saint-Germain shirt 30, who has already been named the best six times, highlighted to ‘France Football’ his impressions of another nomination.

Champion of the Copa America 2021 with Argentina, the striker assured that he doesn’t feel favorite to win the award once again, nor is he comfortable to comment on it until the result, scheduled for November 29, happens.

On what needs to be done to achieve this achievement, the eternal idol of Barcelona was emphatic:

It’s hard to say, because what is achieved at the collective level is very important for the Ballon d’Or. Lately, what has been achieved has a lot of weight, like the Champions League, Copa America or Eurocopa. Getting these titles has a lot of weight, he pointed out.

Messi also cited which players would receive his vote, including teammates Neymar and Mbappé.

I have two players on my team that I would vote for: Neymar and Mbappé. There are other players who individually have had a great season like Lewandowski. Karim Benzema also had an excellent year.”