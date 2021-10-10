‘I don’t know if I’ll have the head to handle more football’

Neymar says he faces the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar, as the last of his career.

Neymar returns to the field this Sunday (10) for the duel against the Colombia, at 6 pm (GMT), for the Qualifiers. THE Brazilian Team continues with 100% success in the competition and is already virtually classified for the world Cup of 2022, in Qatar, a tournament that could be the last of the ace of the PSG in the green and yellow shirt.

In an interview with DAZN, O 29-year-old striker surprised by stating that he does not know if he will be able to ”hold on more football” after the World Cup dispute.

“I think it’s my last World Cup (2022). I see it as my last one because I don’t know if I’ll be better able, head on, to withstand more football. So I’m going to do everything to get there very well, do everything to win with my country. To fulfill my dream since I was little and I hope to be able to achieve it”, said the ace.

Since making his debut for the national team in August 2010, Neymar has played 114 games, scored 69 goals and provided 44 assists. He has already won four editions of the Superclásico das Américas (2011, 2012, 2014 and 2018), a Confederations Cup (2013), as well as the Olympic gold medal in London (2016).

After Venezuela, the Brazil will have the Uruguay on Thursday (14), at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Arena Amazônia.