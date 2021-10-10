In a disputed game, Italy beats Belgium and takes 3rd in the League of Nations – 10/10/2021

After being eliminated in the semifinals, Italy and Belgium faced off to decide who would take third place in the League of Nations. The victory was for the Italians, who won 2-1, with the three goals scored in the second half.

This is the best result of both countries in the competition, as in the other edition both were eliminated in the group stage and were left out of the semifinals. The dispute for third place at the time was between Switzerland and England, with the English winning on penalties, by 6-5, after a 0-0 draw.

It is worth remembering that the two teams faced each other in the quarterfinals of the last Euro Cup, with the Italians winning by 2-1 and advancing, for days later, to win the title over England.

game of alternatives

The match started with a lot of high marks on the part of both teams, but that didn’t stop the chances from being created. Italy demanded a good save from Courtois after a shot from Berardi, while the Belgians had the opportunity to open the scoring with Batshuayi and then Saelemaekers, who hit the crossbar.

Courtois saves Belgium

In the last move of the first half, Berardi made a great cross for Chiesa, who entered the area face to face with the Belgian goalkeeper. I need it, Courtois, dodged it with his left foot and sent it to corner, preventing the Italian goal.

lost chance, completed chances

If the Italians lost a big chance in the last move of the first stage, they didn’t waste it in the first move of the second half. After a corner kick, defensive midfielder Barella hit a nice shot from outside the area and opened the marker. Approximately 20 minutes later, Berardi took a penalty and extended the advantage.

“Italian” indent

The crossbar prevented the Belgian goal in the first half, after a shot from Saelemaekers, and in the second half it was Batshuayi’s turn to lament, as his beautiful shot, without an angle, hit the top bar. At the end of the game, Carrasco hit the post once more, the third in the entire game.

The Belgians finally managed to hit the net 40 minutes into the second half, with the young De Ketelaere, but it was too late for a reaction.