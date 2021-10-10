In a game full of fouls, Juventude and América-MG draw 1-1 – 10/09/2021

On minute 36, Michel crossed to Ricardo Bueno, who headed over the goal. At 38, Marcos Vinicios had one more chance, but stopped at Cavichioli. At 42, however, came the tie. After a corner kick, Dawhan headed the ball and the ball barely passed the goal line, despite the efforts of the defense of América-MG.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL DAWHAN TIE IN JACONI pic.twitter.com/HueVJtus6M — EC Youth (@ECYouth) October 10, 2021

Teams can’t change the game’s outlook in the second half

The second half of Juventude e América-MG was not the best. With greater dominance of the home team, but without great chances, the two goalkeepers had little work in the second stage.

In addition, both teams made many fouls to kill the plays still in midfield.

Datasheet

Youth 1 x 1 America-MG

Reason: 25th round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship

Date and time: October 9, 2021, at 9 pm (GMT)

Local: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium

Referee: Alexandre Vargas Tavares de Jesus (RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)

Goals: Juninho (AME), at 10′ of the 1st time (0-1); Dawhan (JUV), 42′ of the 1st time (1-1);

Yellow card: Jadson (JUV), Ademir (AME), Ricardo Silva (AME), Paulinho Bóia (JUV), Dawhan (JUV), William Matheus (JUV), Rafael Forster (JUV), Marcos Vinicius (JUV), Alê (AME)

Youth: Douglas, Michel Macedo (Paulo Henrique), Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster, William Matheus, Dawhan, Jadson (Wescley), Guilherme Castilho, Marcos Vinicios (Bruninho), Paulinho Bóia (Capixaba) and Ricardo Bueno. Coach: Marquinhos Santos.

America-MG: Matheus Cavichioli, Diego Ferreira (Anderson Jesus), Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Marlon, Lucas Kal, Juninho, Alê (Juninho Valoura), Ademir (Marcelo Toscano), Felipe Azevedo (Rodolfo) and Ribamar (Fabrício). Technician: Vágner Mancini.