In Guto Ferreira’s debut, Bahia beat Athletico Paranaense by 2-0 – 10/09/2021

Bahia came more connected to the second stage of the game and remained in attack. At 4 minutes, Juninho Cabixaba stood for Gilberto, who headed into the back of the net.

The Athletico, with the support of the crowd, moved to attack. At 10, Bissoli had another chance, but Danilo Fernandes was there. The goalkeeper’s importance also showed two minutes later, in a left-handed kick by Terans.

Athletic tries to grow in the game

On minute 24, Nikão received the ball from outside the area and crossed to Pedrinho, who hit a left-handed plate, but Danilo Fernandes made another great save and kept the advantage for Bahia.

Six minutes later Danilo was there again. Renato Kayzer threw a stick, but the goalkeeper jumped and slapped away.

Athletico maintained the intensity for the rest of the game, trying to find spaces in Bahia’s defense. At 45, Nikão sent a bomb on the crossbar.

DATASHEET:

Athletic Paranaense 0 x 2 Bahia

Reason: 25th round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship

Date and time: October 9, 202, at 7:00 pm (GMT)

Local: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (RJ)

Assistants: Michael Correia (RJ) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia (RJ)

Goals: Raí (BAH), at 43′ of the 1st time (0-1); Gilberto (BAH), at 4′ of the 2nd time (0-2);

Yellow cards: Nikão (ATH), Danilo Fernandes (BAH), Luiz Otávio (BAH)

Athletico Paranaense: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno, Zé Ivaldo (Pedrinho), Marcinho (Khellven), Richard (Renato Kayzer), Erick, Nicolas, Terans (Pedro Rocha), Nikão and Bissoli (Christian). Technician: Alberto Valentine.

Bahia: Danilo Fernandes, Nino Paraíba, Gustavo Henrique, Luiz Otávio, Matheus Bahia (Isnaldo), Patrick de Lucca (Raniele), Daniel (Edson), Lucas Mugni (Rodriginho), Juninho Capixaba, Raí (Ronaldo César) and Gilberto. Technician: Guto Ferreira.