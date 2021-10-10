In the fans’ return to Allianz, Palmeiras loses to Bragantino in a six-goal game

O palm trees disappointed the more than 8,000 fans who left home in the rain to find the team at Allianz Parque after more than a year and a half. With embezzlement, improvisation and individual mistakes, the Verdão was defeated by Red Bull Bragantino 4-2 and already bitter four games without a win at the Brazilian Nationals. Ytalo, Cuello and Artur (twice) scored for the visitors. Dudu and Raphael Veiga decreased in this 25th round.

many goals

In the first minutes of the game, both teams had already put the goalkeepers to work. On 4′, Ytalo hit cross and Jailson defended. Then, it was Palmeiras’ turn to respond in a rehearsed move that Dudu hit the post. It didn’t take long, however, for the ball to enter. On 12′, Ytalo passed through the defenders, invaded the area and hit hard to beat Jailson.

Even behind the scoreboard, Verdão followed in an attempt to break the rival blockade and Dudu gave work to goalkeeper Cleiton. Jailson also worked and saved a dangerous shot from Cuello.

Despite the good attacks of the shirt 43 from Palmeira, Bragantino took advantage of two inattentiveness of the opponent in two minutes that affected the emotional Palmeirense. The owners of the house began to make individual defensive mistakes. And Massa Bruta, of course, took advantage of every hesitation.

On 33′, Danilo lost the ball and then saw it deflect on himself in Cuello’s kick to deceive Jailson. Then, Kuscevic, improvised on the right flank, sinned on the ball, Artur received it from Ytalo and extended it: 3 to 0. When everything seemed lost, on 42′, Kuscevic made a cross for Dudu to head and reduce the score.

Final step

Palmeiras returned to the field for the all or nothing. Veron and Luiz Adriano entered and Palmeiras became more dangerous. At 15′, Jorge was knocked down inside the area and the referee scored a penalty, which Raphael Veiga took well and reduced to Verdão.

The game was balanced and, despite being closer to the equalizer, Palmeiras saw Artur score a great goal, in the angle, at 30′. Coach Abel Ferreira took his time to move and then decided to put Scarpa to help with the setup. Despite the attempts, submissions and the ball on the crossbar, Verdão did not achieve its goal.

Artur celebrates one of the two goals (Courtesy / Twitter Bragantino)

next challenges



For the 26th round, Palmeiras will go to Salvador to face Bahia, on Tuesday (12), at 21:30, while Red Bull Bragantino will host Atlético-GO on the same day, at 19:00.

2 X 4 RED BULL BRAGANTINO PALM TREES

Location: Allianz Parque, São Paulo (SP)

Date and time: October 9, 2021, at 9:00 pm

Referee: Rafael Traci (SC)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Johnny Barros de Oliveira (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC)

Goals: Ytalo (0-1), Cuello (0-2), Arthur (0-3), Dudu (1-3), Raphael Veiga (2-3) and Arthur (2-4)

Yellow card: Abel Ferreira and Veron (PAL); Aderlan (BRA)

PALM TREES

Jailson; Kuscevic (Breno Lopes 35′ 2°T), Luan, Renan and Jorge (Scarpa 35′ 2°T); Danilo Barbosa (Luiz Adriano 13′ 2°T), Patrick de Paula, Raphael Veiga, Dudu, Wesley (Veron, half-time) and Rony (Deyverso 41′ 2°T). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Cleiton, Aderlan (Léo Ortiz 33′ 2°T), Fabrício Bruno, Natan, Lucas Cândido; Jadsom, Eric Ramires, Praxedes (Helinho 19′ 2°T); Arthur, Ytalo (Gonzalo 43′ 2°T), Cuello (Realpe 43′ 2°T). Coach: Marcos Barbieri.