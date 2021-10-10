in the fans’ return to Allianz, Palmeiras loses to Red Bull Bragantino and is 14 points behind Atlético-MG

Needing the win, Palmeiras couldn’t do their homework and lost to Red Bull Bragantino, at Allianz Parque, who once again received fans. With the result, Alviverde saw the distance to the leader of Brasileirão, Atlético-MG, rise to 14 points

O palm trees continues without winning in Brazilian championship. This Saturday (9), playing at home, at Allianz Parque, which once again received fans, the Alviverde was surprised by the Red Bull Bragantino and lost 4-2, in a game valid for round 25. With the result, the distance to the leader of the competition, Atlético-MG, rose to 14 points.

Revealed in the base categories of Palmeiras, Bragantino’s 7 shirt, Artur, enforced the “ex law”, scored two goals and was the best on the field at Allianz Parque.

The visitors “resolved” the match in the first half, after scoring three goals, the first of which came out after 13 minutes.

Striker Ytalo was launched by Aderlan, dominated with category and invaded the area, filling the net at Allianz Parque and making it 1-0.

On minute 24, the referee even scored a penalty in favor of Palmeiras, after Luan was knocked down inside the area, but Rony was offside in the bid and, therefore, the penalty was nullified.

Bragantino took advantage and, after 30 minutes, scored two more goals. The first at 34, with Tomás Cuello. The forward received the ball, risked from outside the area and, with a deflection by Danilo Barbosa midway, Jailson was sold and the rivals expanded.

The third goal came in the 36th minute, and from the feet of Artur. Kuscevic missed the ball on the ball, Bragantino regained possession, and the move ended at the feet of shirt 7, who hit the goal hard to extend and make it 3-0 in the first stage.

In the 42nd minute, Dudu also scored for Palmeiras. The 4+3 shirt received a cross from Kuscevic in the middle of the area and, with his head, swelled the net, making it 3-1.

On the way back to the final stage, Palmeiras became more aware of the game and, after 16 minutes, scored the second goal, with Raphael Veiga, outlining the idea of ​​a possible reaction from the hosts, who scored 3-2.

However, former Palmeiras striker Artur reappeared and ended the party at Alllianz Parque. At 30 of the second half, he scored the second goal, giving final numbers to the victory by 4-2.

With the defeat, Palmeiras reached the fourth stumble in a row in the Brasileirão, now with three defeats and a draw.

Taking into account the season as a whole, the winning streak is even greater: six games, with three draws and three defeats. The last triumph came on September 18, against Chapecoense, in the 21st round.

The club from Bragança Paulista, in turn, won again after a long period in the competition. Since August 23, Bragantino has not triumphed in the competition, coming from a streak of four draws and two defeats in the last rounds.

Championship status

With the defeat, Palmeiras continues in 3rd in the table, with 39 points, but the distance to Flamengo and Atlético-MG increased. There are three points behind the red-black, runner-up in the competition, and 14 for the leader rooster.

OMraw bake, in turn, went to 38 points, climbed to fifth place and is now just one point from strength (4th) and Palmeiras (3rd), which open the G-4 of Brasileirão.

The guy: Arthur

Experiencing the best moment of his career, the Red Bull Bragantino forward was once again decisive and scored twice over the former club, Palmeiras. Now, he has seven goals scored in 21 matches in this Brasileirão.

Artur, from Red Bull Bragantino, fighting for the ball with Dudu, from Palmeiras, during the Brasileirão game Ricardo Moreira//Zimel Press/Gazeta Press

upcoming games

O Alviverde back to the field, at Brasileirão, next Tuesday (12), at 9:30 pm, when he faces the Bahia, away from home, by round 26.

On the same day, at 7 pm, Red Bull Bragantino receives the Atlético-GO, at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista, for the same round.

Datasheet

GOALS: Red Bull Bragantino: Ytalo (13′ 1ºT), Cuello (34′ 1ºT) and Artur (36′ 1ºT and 30′ 2ºT); Palm trees: Dudu (43′ 1ºT) and Raphael Veiga (16′ 2ºT)

PALM TREES: Jailson; Kuscevic (Breno Lopes), Luan and Renan; Wesley (Gabriel Veron), Patrick de Paulo, Raphael Veiga, Danilo Barbosa (Luiz Adriano) and Jorge (Gustavo Scarpa); Dudu and Ron (Deyverson). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan (Léo Ortiz), Fabrício Bruno, Natan and Luan Cândido; Jadsom and Eric Ramires; Artur, Tomás Cuello (Realpe) and Bruno Praxedes (Helinho); Ytalo (Gonzalo). Technician: Mauricio Barbieri.