In the final clash, Joshua points a gun at the Commander

In Império, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) can be stabbed by those who least expect it. In the last chapter of the telenovela, rerun on Globo, the Comendador faces his final clash with José Pedro (Caio Blat), who reveals himself to be the real identity behind the nickname of Fabrício Melgaço. Before, he still had a scare with his faithful squire, Josué (Roberto Birindelli).

At the end of Empire, José Alfredo manages to discover the place where José Pedro, Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and Silviano (Othon Bastos) took Cristina (Leandra Leal), taken hostage to attract the Commander. “Come on, Joshua”, announces the millionaire, who is getting ready to go to captivity.

“One moment, Commander. I have to tell you that I’ve changed my mind on a certain subject”, says Joshua, who pulls a gun from his waistband and points at his boss.

In Império, Josué scares José Alfredo: “Are you cabreiro with me?”

“Are you a goatee with me, Commander?” asks the henchman. “What’s that gun for, Josué?” says Maria Marta’s husband (Lilia Cabral). “Do you remember that you asked for it earlier and I said I couldn’t?” asks the first one. “Of course I remember. I’ve been choking on it so far”, admits the rich man.

The right-hand man of the owner of Império das Joias tries to explain himself: “That’s right. The fight is getting uglier. I don’t want you to be caught off guard. You can take it I have mine here”. He hands the revolver to the Commander, indicating that he is at his side and will not betray him.

“Is this loaded there? Are you sure this isn’t a feast?”, suspects Cristina’s father. “I don’t play on duty”, guarantees his employee. Then they make a declaration of friendship.