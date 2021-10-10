Incumbent on the Brazilian team, Gerson lives ordeal at the start of Olympique – 10/09/2021

Just as he receives a streak as a starter in the Brazilian team, midfielder Gerson is going through one of his most troubled phases in the olympique of Marseilles. Since he left Flamengo for the French club, the midfielder still hasn’t managed to do well on European soil and is going through turmoil on and off the field.

Acting as the second defensive midfielder during the best phase of his career, wearing the red-black shirt, the 24-year-old athlete has been used more in other roles by coach Jorge Sampaoli, who tends to vary positions and lineups. Gerson has already played more forward, leaning against the attacker or occupying more the side of the field. The Argentine coach has preferred athletes such as Mattéo Guendouzi and Pape Gueye as midfielders.

Gendouzi, by the way, played a leading role with Gerson in Olympique’s defeat by Lens. According to the newspaper L’Equipe, the Frenchman even asked the Brazilian when he would “start running”. The Brazilian reacted and was calmed by some teammates.

An image of the Brazilian away from his teammates before the game, in the locker room tunnel, also drew attention and even made Flamengo fans ask for Gerson to return to Gávea, where he became the idol of the crowd and one of the most influential figures in the group. No. 8 had the economic rights sold to the French team for 25 million euros in the last transfer window.

While still trying to find his way at Olympique, Gerson is experiencing a better phase in the selection. After entering the second half of the game against Chile in early September, he never left the team. Tite kept him as a starter in the matches against Peru and Venezuela — in the latter, he was on the field the entire game for the first time. After the 3-1 victory in Caracas, the coach explained his preference for Gerson over Fred from Manchester United.

“I don’t consider Gerson a defensive midfielder. I consider Gerson an articulation player. He had his origins as 10, he has played early for his club. He had a more advanced position, in offensive lines. Gerson worked much more as an articulator than as an articulator first or second midfielder. Therefore, the choice for him, and not for Fred”, analyzed the coach of the Brazilian team.

Brazil returns to the field tomorrow (10), against Colombia, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Gerson will try to keep the positive sequence in this game and next Thursday (14), against Uruguay, to return to Olympique with morale. The challenge, then, will be to try to correct a trajectory that did not start well in the player’s second European adventure — between 2016 and 2019, he defended Roma and Fiorentina before returning to Brazil to shine at Flamengo.