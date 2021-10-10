Indian enters billionaires list with over $100 billion

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in Asia, joined Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the select group of billionaires who have accumulated a fortune in excess of US$ 100 billion (BRL 550.78 billion), according to information from Bloomberg.

With a growth of US$ 23.8 billion (R$ 131.1 billion) in 2021 alone, the president of the Indian industrial conglomerate Reliance Industries reached an estimated fortune of US$ 100.6 billion (R$ 554.1 billion) in this Friday (8), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index market.

According to the indicator, Elon Musk, from Tesla, is the richest man in the world, with US$ 222.1 billion (R$ 1.22 trillion), followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with US$ 190, 8 billion (BRL 1.05 trillion).

According to Bloomberg, since taking over the company’s operations in 2005, Ambani, 64, has been working on diversifying the business, until then focused on oil exploration, expanding into areas such as retail and technology.

The Indian billionaire has also recently stated that he plans to invest about $10 billion (BRL 55.07 billion) over the next three years in green energy development.

Amid the growing market search for renewable energy sources, around 60% of the revenue of the Reliance Industries conglomerate still comes from fossil fuels.