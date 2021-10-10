Inflation has already hit the ceiling, but will remain very high until mid 2022 – 10/08/2021

Inflation, measured by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), calculated by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) broke records in September. With an increase of 1.16%, it marked the highest inflation for the month since 1994, when the Real Plan was only three months old. It also reached double digits, in the accumulated in 12 months, reaching 10.25%. The last time the IPCA, in 12 months, ranged above 10% was in the period between November 2015 and February 2016.

Even at the heights, the result has already brought indications that the peak of the rise in prices, in the current inflationary cycle, may have occurred in September. The trend is for the IPCA variation to decline as of October, although remaining at very high levels. Projections by economist Fabio Romão, an experienced specialist in monitoring inflation at LCA Consultores, point to inflation of 8.72% in 2021 and 4.54% in 2022, but above 8% at least until the second quarter of the year.

The September price march showed the first signs of relief from rising food prices. The change in household food prices, in September, in the accumulated in 12 months, was 14.7%. The outlook is for a drop, and may reach an increase of around 8% at the end of the year.

There was deflation last month, for example, in the price of beef. In addition to the substitution effect, due to very high prices, there was also a reduction in the pace of exports. With an increase in domestic supply and a reduction in demand, prices calmed down, but still up there. The fact shows that, if the government had acted to build regulatory stocks or imposed tariffs, to induce the direction of part of the production to the domestic market, food inflation could have been less virulent.

New inflationary pressures, in place of food, should now come from higher prices in the services sector. In 12 months, inflation in the sector has been climbing stronger. After declining to a high of just 1.6% in December 2020, inflation in services, according to estimates, will reach 4.5% in 2021. And it could hit more than 6% in mid-2022, closing the year still above 5%.

The pressure from the services clearly originates from advances in vaccination and the consequent relaxation of measures to restrict mobility and impose social distance. It is curious to imagine that President Jair Bolsonaro, today engaged in repeating the false explanation that “stay at home” would be the reason for the weakness of economic activity and high inflation, could feel impelled to ask that he stay at home, to hold demand and avoid fueling rises in service prices.