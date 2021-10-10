Inflation: Is the Worst Over? – Economy

to the president of central bank, Roberto Campos Neto, a September inflation of 1.16% in the monthly variation, was the worst and the worst is over. From now on, calculate the guardian of the coin, the inflation will slow down. Hopefully this prediction is correct. It’s wait and see.

Other times, Campos Neto proclaimed certainties of that order. A few months ago, for example, I warned that the inflationary surge would have a short duration and that, therefore,, O Cup would wait to start pulling interest rates. That’s not what happened. Prices soared and, as of March this year, the Central Bank was forced to tighten the monetary policy tourniquet beyond what was imagined, a process that will only stop when inflation is converging to the target – assures Campos Neto. The increase started at 2.0% per year and, in six months, jumped to 6.25%, reaching 8.0% at the end of the year.

It is possible that the inflation of foods go back beyond what already happened in September. But that’s not what you see in the field of electricity, of fuels, of services and administered prices – the latter, those that are under the control of the public sector.

The president of the Central Bank relies on two assumptions to bet on a decline in inflation measured in 12 months, which has accumulated a 10.25% increase as of this month of October: that this price hike is mainly caused by shocks of supply, the relative disorganization of production and distribution flows as a result of the pandemic, which tends to recover; and, in Brazil, what happens in a terrain of relatively contained demand due to low growth, unemployment and loss of income.

As interest rate hikes are only effective when it comes to attacking excessive demand, the question remains as to how effective the Central Bank’s restrictive policy is.

In any case, it was and continues to be necessary to act on the secondary effects of inflation which, in Brazil, addicted to automatic price adjustments (indexation), is an important factor.

The devil is that some of the causes of the current inflationary virulence are still at work. International fuel prices tend to rise. The barrel of oil type Brent exceeded US$ 83 this week and a good number of analysts understand that in a short time it could approach US$ 100. Although the government tries to contain fuel adjustments, who knows at the expense of what juggling, new increases seem inevitable. Even because there is the exchange factor. The accumulation of uncertainties has been taking shape, the devaluation of the real (high of the dollar) pushes up prices not only for fuels, but also of products whose quotation is tied to the behavior of foreign currency, such as food, numerous raw materials and airline tickets. In other words, measured in 12 months, inflation may retreat, but the same cannot be said for what will come month by month, especially after this October.

We are facing a worldwide phenomenon. In December 2020, the 12-month accumulated inflation in the United States was 1.4%; in August it rose to 5.3%; and, in the same period, euro area retail prices (cost of living) jumped from -0.3% (negative) to 3.0%. Last Tuesday, the managing director of International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, warned that “the prospects for global inflation remain highly uncertain”.

The large central banks prepare interest rate hikes which, in turn, will tend to appreciate the dollar and the euro. In other words, more inflation can be exported to Brazil in the form of higher prices for products quoted in foreign currency. For these and other reasons, one cannot rely too heavily on the expectation that after September the worst will be behind us.

*CELSO MING IS AN ECONOMY COMMENTARY