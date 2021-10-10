Inside Four Walls: How Home and Work Decor Affects Our Behavior

by

  • Lucía Blasco
  • From BBC News World

Is there enough light in your work environment? How do you distribute the space?

Human beings build and design buildings based on their needs. But, in a way, these constructions also shape us.

We spend most of our lives indoors. About 90% of it, according to the National Human Activity Patterns Survey (NHAPS) in the United States.

This means that by age 40, you will have spent approximately 36 years indoors (multiply your age by 0.9 to make this count).

However, we hardly question how these spaces affect our physical and mental well-being.